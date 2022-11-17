For weeks and months, the question was out there.

When would the candidates for Pennsylvania’s first up-for-grabs U.S. Senate seat in years face off in a debate?

EDITORIAL: One case of polio presents a global threat

Few Americans remember when polio-stricken children relied on 7-foot-long iron cylinders to breathe. At its peak in early 1950s, polio caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis a year and over 3,000 deaths in the U.S. alone. In the decades that followed, a massive vaccination campaign nearl…

COLUMN: Delaying Social Security has rarely been this logical

  • By ALEXIS LEONDIS Bloomberg Opinion

It’s no secret that delaying the start of Social Security benefits typically means you’ll get more money in retirement. And waiting just got even more worthwhile, thanks to the program’s big cost-of-living adjustment set for next year.

Today in History

Today is Monday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2022. There are 47 days left in the year.

COLUMN: Traditional Republicans are needed more than ever

  • By JOHN M. CRISP Tribune News Service

In his “Soul of America” speech, delivered at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall on Sept. 1, President Joe Biden distinguished between two types of Republicans: mainstream Republicans and MAGA Republicans.

COLUMN: An attack on consumer protection gains a victory

  • By NOAH FELDMAN Bloomberg Opinion

Conservatives have never liked the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the brainchild of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Now, a conservative panel of the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has struck down the CFPB’s rulemaking authority using a novel theory.

COLUMN: Abortion is about all of us

  • By CHRISTIAN F. NUNES InsideSources.com

Those who perpetuate the perception that abortion is a stand-alone issue, separate from “important issues,” are endangering Americans. All Americans.

COLUMN: There are more vital issues than abortion

  • By MARIE FISCHER InsideSources.com

As we go into the 2022 general elections, we are being bombarded with messaging in both traditional media as well as social media proclaiming abortion is among our most pressing issues.

COLUMN: The email that every campaign is sending right now

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

Editors’ note: Bloomberg Opinion columnist Ramesh Ponnuru did not actually receive the following email, but he has gotten dozens, scores, hundreds of others like it. As far as we know, he is not actually running for office.