President Donald Trump rages about the crisis at the Southern border, but has failed to come forward with plans to end it. Most of the contenders for the party's presidential nomination can't even bring themselves to admit illegal immigration is a serious problem.
Both parties must answer three questions:
First, what does the U.S. owe refugees and asylum-seekers who are desperately seeking the safety that their own countries can't provide?
Second, how many immigrants, and which kind, does the U.S. need to strengthen its economy and advance the well-being of all its citizens?
Third, how should the country resolve the status of the 10 million or so undocumented immigrants?
Undoubtedly, the U.S. must do more to help genuine asylum-seekers.
In 2017, the U.S. granted asylum to about 26,000 applicants. Moving forward, that number should double.
However, layers of ill-adapted laws, administrative tweaks and court rulings have created incentives for filing asylum claims that lack merit.
Congress just passed a bill appropriating $4.5 billion to deal with the border surge, mostly for care and shelter. The 30 new immigration judge teams the bill covers won't dent the asylum backlog. To speed legitimate asylum claims, get rid of bad ones and keep up with future trends, the U.S. should hire 10 times that number.
The U.S. should set the annual refugee ceiling at 120,000. With the number of refugees worldwide remaining at a historic high, that figure would be commensurate with the country's historical commitment to a compelling humanitarian purpose.
Sustaining the dynamism of the U.S. economy requires more immigrants at every level of skill. A fact: Immigrants or their children established nearly half of today's Fortune 500 companies.
Shifting toward a system that pays greater attention to skills and to the needs of the labor market would raise the nation's return on immigration and make larger numbers of entrants of all kinds more politically feasible.
In 2017, the U.S. issued 1,127,167 immigrant visas, but only about 7 percent went to workers, not including their dependents. Moving forward, it should grant at least 1.4 million each year, and make half of these skills-based.
The president has called for "millions of illegal aliens" to be deported. That would take decades, hamstring the U.S. economy and cause disruption and heartbreak.
The U.S. is a nation of laws. But this needn't exclude a path to legal status and, eventually, citizenship for those entrants who are otherwise law-abiding. Innocents brought to the country as children deserve immediate dispensation. A crucial element of this approach, though, is better enforcement of the law in the future.
- Bloomberg News