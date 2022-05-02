As a doctor who works in a pediatric intensive care unit, I take care of a lot of extremely sick children. Typically, when a patient is memorable, it is because they have unusual symptoms or a rare illness or injury.
What does Pennsylvania gain from incarcerating a person with dementia, besides footing the bill for their care?Some people incarcerated in state prisons are as far as one could imagine from being a threat to society.
It has been about eight months since an internal Pennsylvania Turnpike report disclosed more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected in 2020 — information that turnpike officials initially concealed from the public.
President Joe Biden’s agenda has stalled on Capitol Hill, where Democrats have been unable to overcome Republican opposition in the Senate to pass bills like the Build Back Better Act and voting rights reform.
Close your eyes and let your imagination transport you back to ninth grade. Do you remember a teacher standing at the front of a classroom explaining the three branches of government? Division of power? Checks and balances?
Sometimes, a bill comes along that’s such an obviously good idea that you wonder why it took so long. It’s almost always because legislators themselves stand to be inconvenienced, even if the public gains.
About 2 million Pennsylvanians work for businesses that do not offer retirement benefits. That’s bad for workers and, eventually, for taxpayers who tend to absorb social service costs for people who retire with inadequate savings.
My inbox remains a reliable source of vitriolic accusations about the so-called woke mob, as well as more specific accusations that I am myself a member in good standing with the so-called woke mob, so I guess it’s time for a pertinent question:
Anyone who has sent a tweet with a typo craves an edit button. So news that Elon Musk plans to agitate for just such a long-neglected asset was heartening to anyone why has endured the agony of a correctable error floating free in the Twitterverse.
Clarence Thomas is an incredibly inspiring justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, a champion of clarity, logic and the actual meaning of the Constitution, absolutely steadfast in his devotion to rule of law over the worship of ideological certitudes.
Easter is finally here, which means of course that with any luck, there will only be one more snowstorm before spring finally starts. Easter is one of the least American religious holidays we’ve got. It just doesn’t convert to secular celebration as easily as some other religious occasions.
Lack of transparency usually is an element of bad governance, so it’s hardly surprising that the beleaguered Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System has made a habit of secrecy — to the point of trying to impose a gag order on board members and denying records requests from on…