A new Senate report has revealed that the Federal Communications Commission has failed spectacularly when it comes to monitoring Chinese telecom companies.
The result of a year-long investigation, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations "found that the FCC and 'Team Telecom' - an informal group composed of officials from the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Defense - have failed to monitor" three major Chinese government-owned carriers that have "operated in the U.S. for nearly 20 years with little to no oversight from the federal government."