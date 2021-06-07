Herd immunity from the COVID-19 virus is what we want. The quickest and most efficient way to gain it is via widespread vaccination.
Various mechanisms have been put in place to facilitate vaccination from big vaccine clinics, to messaging aimed at combating hesitancy, to incentives intended to push fence-sitters toward rolling up their sleeves.
Some scientists worry laboratory scientists are getting too little oversight on projects that could potentially start pandemics. Others worry about the global proliferation of labs that work with dangerous viruses and other pathogens.
It's not too early to think about legacy, and President Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president has ever had to grapple with - from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate c…
President Joe Biden's first 100 days in the Oval Office have been eventful to say the least, but comparing his tenure as president over this period to past presidents like Franklin Delano Roosevelt is an insult to Roosevelt.