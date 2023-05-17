Sometimes, fewer people to do the job might mean more work for the employees but a lower bottom line for the payroll.
You have a store to staff, for example. You want 10 people to work from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You only have five. You shuffle those around, have a little less coverage at certain times than you would like, but ultimately you’re only paying five salaries. It isn’t ideal, but it will work in a pinch.
Since mind reading has only existed in the realms of fantasy and fiction, it’s fair to apply the phrase to a system that uses brain scan data to decipher stories that a person has read, heard, or even just imagined.
In last year’s elections, more than 4.6 million Americans found themselves unable to vote due to a felony conviction. No other country bars so many people from voting because of their history with the criminal legal system.
Those well-steeped in our nation’s history long ago learned the inspiring story of how President George Washington delivered his stirring Gettysburg Address, a four-hour oration, in an effort to revive hope among Americans struggling during the Great Depression of the 1920s.
Legislation proposed by two State House Democrats would create a Pennsylvania Youth Service Corps, providing jobs to clean up the environment and undertake other public service. It merits approval by the state House and Senate.
Our nation’s highest court — the U.S. Supreme Court — should live by the highest ethical standards. Right now, no transparent code of conduct governs its nine members like there is for all other federal judges — one that requires judges to “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety…
Calls for a “formal” or “enforceable” code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court imply no ethics rules or guidelines exist, that Congress has the authority to impose such a code, and that a genuine concern about ethics is the real motivation. None of these is true.
As states look to generate more revenue in an inflationary economy, along with the risk of a recession, progressive governors like J.B. Pritzker, of Illinois, who advocate for progressive income taxes also support one of the most regressive taxes: lotteries.
These are not numbers campaign dreams are made of: About 70% of the country, including 51% of Democrats, say the incumbent president shouldn’t run for a second term — and a major reason, according to almost half, is age. President Joe Biden is 80 and already the oldest U.S. president ever.
A large number of students are facing an unpleasant possibility: They could be asked to repeat a grade due to low test scores.Some states want to scrap rules that keep unprepared students back a grade for a year. That would be a mistake. Rather than lowering academic expectations by allowing…
It’s not a surprise when prominent politicians focus their energies on rabble-rousing culture war battles instead of doing the hard stuff of governing, but we are still compelled to point out when congressional leaders mislead their constituents.
Pennsylvania lawmakers regularly give away the store to wealthy interests. The theory is that it’s necessary to compete with neighboring states for development that benefits everyone through economic activity and job creation.
Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who served Illinois’ 11th Congressional District and later the 16th from 2011 to early this year, is one of the Republican Party’s most significant truth tellers. He is now a political commentator.