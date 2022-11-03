A bill before the state Senate would require Pennsylvania high school students to pass a half-credit financial literacy class. It’s a smart move that Michigan passed in 2018; it’s time to get it done here.
Senate Bill 1243, already approved by the state House, would require financial literacy courses to teach the true cost of credit, how to choose and manage a credit card, prepare and file tax returns, and the rudiments of borrowing for big-ticket items, such as cars.
You don’t generally think of the old fishing hole as a place to cheat, and it’s unusual to see any cheater get indicted, but it recently happened when authorities charged two fishermen in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament in Ohio.
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June and took away a constitutional right to an abortion that had been in place for nearly half a century, the justices in the majority said abortion laws should be left up to the states.
I have been a part of the United Methodist Church most of my life. District Youth Council, choir director, annual conference delegate. So it’s a bit anxiety-provoking to witness the church’s internal struggles as the culture wars take a seat in our local pews.
Throughout its history, Pennsylvania uniquely has been endowed with visionaries, from religious freedom advocate William Penn, to Benjamin Franklin and his fellow Founders who launched the American democratic experiment in Philadelphia, to environmentalist Maurice K. Goddard.
There has been an obsession with inflation by the media for the last year and a half, reporting that this is the only economic issue that matters to people. In the real world, people have other things to worry about, like jobs.
President Joe Biden is spending several hundred billion dollars to cancel the debts of millions of college students. This big outlay will probably bolster his standing among graduates in the up-to-$125,000-a-year salary range who populate the deep-blue voting grounds of urban America.
By SHELDON JACOBSON and JANET JOKELA
Chicago Tribune
Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent boosters, which are now available to many age groups, offer protection against the original COVID-19 virus plus the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. Is the nation ready for yet another COVID-19 vaccine shot?