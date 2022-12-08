There’s a “maternal care desert” where women of childbearing age do not have nearby access to obstetric care, birth centers, certified midwives or OB/GYNs.
According to a report released in October by the March of Dimes, Forest County is one of six counties in Pennsylvania and 1,119 nationwide that is now classified as a maternal care desert. The other five counties in Pennsylvania in that same category with Forest are Cameron, Greene, Sullivan, Wyoming and Juniata.
Christmas is such a mish mosh of various celebratory symbols and activities. You can spend a lot of time climbing down that particular research rabbit hole online. Lucky for you, I’ve already done some of that.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently marked a turning point in the history of the internet. The court agreed to consider Gonzalez v. Google, its first case interpreting Section 230 — a once-obscure statute that is now widely credited for having “created the internet” and is debated by politicians…
Because of the combined impact of COVID-19, the flu and RSV among children, hospitals are pitching tents outside emergency rooms. Wait times can stretch as long as 36 hours, forcing kids to get treated in hallways or sent back home.
President Joe Biden has been in an upbeat mood since the Democrats’ best first-term midterm showing in 60 years. The results relieved any immediate party pressure for him to forgo a 2024 re-election bid.
As of this past summer, Russia had forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainians — mainly women — from the Ukrainian territories they occupied, including some 260,000 children. Those numbers have since grown.
With the increasing digitization of everything from social interaction to shopping to maps and our real-time locations, there are growing calls to regulate technology companies and pass privacy laws mandating how data can be collected.
Fresh off an unexpectedly resilient performance in the midterms, the Democrats appear to be bungling things right off the block by making a major political miscalculation on how to handle the debt ceiling.
The Supreme Court recently heard arguments from Harvard University and the University of North Carolina about using race and ethnicity in admissions policies. Project 21, the Black Leadership Network of which I am a member, submitted an amicus brief in the Harvard case.
Democrats can’t ignore the midterm drubbing they took in Florida, a longtime purple-colored battleground that is now solid red. Without a prompt assessment of what went wrong, the party risks losing the country’s third most populous state for the foreseeable future.
Everyone seems to have an opinion on whether an Elon Musk-led Twitter is good for free speech, and much of that debate is happening on Twitter. On the surface, this fact goes a long way to prove the point.
It took nearly a week, but state Sen. Doug Mastriano formally conceded the gubernatorial race to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. That should end the fever of election suspicion, and of overwrought fears about the future of democracy, that has gripped many in Pennsylvania and around the country.
On election night, a lot of Republicans bypassed the Champagne for brown-colored liquor, and they’re still feeling surly in the days after. But they shouldn’t wallow in disappointment. There’s plenty of basis for conservative cheer.
Democrats performed much better than expected in the midterm elections. I should concede at the outset that I was among those who expected (and hoped, for reasons I’ll come to) that they’d be more firmly rebuked. I also acknowledge this surprise raises a very good question: How did pollsters…
Pennsylvania has failed to get a piece of the new domestic wave of high-tech, next-generation microchip production, as major producers have broken ground on nearly $100 billion worth of new plants in Arizona, Ohio and upstate New York.