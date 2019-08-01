Penn State, Temple, Harrisburg University and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) all have announced they are freezing tuition for undergraduate Pennsylvania residents for the 2019-20 academic year. This is a step in the right direction.
Student debt is a direct threat to the futures of bright young people.
For too long, colleges have thought they could continue business as usual: raising tuition, room and board and even fees on the backs of young people convinced they won't have a life without a college degree.
But for many young graduates, the life they envisioned didn't include worries over how to pay off student loans before they had a paycheck. While college graduates can generally expect to make more than people without a college education, they also are seeing their income eroded by the loans they have to pay back.
It is not uncommon for students to leave college with upward of $50,000 in loans, and then take out more for graduate school. What will be the repercussions of having this kind of debt as they start entry-level jobs at $30,000 or $40,000 a year? And what happens when these students marry?
No wonder millennials have high expectations of the kind of work they will accept after college. And no wonder many are rethinking the benefits of the traditional four, five or six years on a college campus.
All of this is bringing a long-feared reckoning for many colleges and universities, especially the smaller ones with the high price tags.
Harvard management expert Clayton Christensen has predicted the country will see a growing number of these colleges close in the next decade as enrollment continues to decline.
Colleges that want to survive are reorganizing, cutting majors and programs and reducing tuition.
In addition to the tuition freeze, PASSHE is undergoing what it calls a "system redesign," including a review of its 14 universities, which includes Clarion, Edinboro and Slippery Rock. The system has experienced enrollment declines for almost a decade and now has 100,000 students on all of its campuses.
But Penn State, Temple and Harrisburg Universities and PASSHE get it. The leaders of these institutions have acknowledged one key fact - their responsibility to Pennsylvania families.
"As part of our land-grant partnership with the Commonwealth, it is imperative that we do all that we can to keep a Penn State education within financial reach for Pennsylvania students and their families," Penn State President Eric Barron said.
The system is broken, and unless more college trustees and presidents face the facts and fix it, they will face the inevitable - fewer students and the ultimate closure of their hallowed halls.
(Harrisburg)