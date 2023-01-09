Sometimes doing the right thing doesn’t fix the problem.

In September, the state Supreme Court looked at the case of a mentally ill man convicted of a crime who was charged with another crime while in state prison.

COLUMN: To fix online discourse we must start from scratch

  • By LUCIE REPOVA The Fulcrum

Everyone is aware of the broken state of online discourse — people operating in echo chambers, misinformation proliferating the social media space, endless arguments over basic facts, polarization reaching record highs, people hating others who disagree with them, cancel culture and many oth…

EDITORIAL: Why is Biden continuing Trump's bad policy?

The Republicans used to be the party of (relatively) free-traders in this country, recognizing when it comes to manufacturing, nations ought to make what nations can make the best: most efficiently, with a quality and a price that makes consumers around the world prefer that commodity as com…

COLUMN: Cheney and Kinzinger put patriotism over politics

  • By ROBERT A. GEORGE Bloomberg Opinion

An often-said phrase — “Thank you for your service.” — is one that most Americans use when they see a member of the military at the airport or in the supermarket. We should also now use it whenever we see Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

COLUMN: Higher education heads in the wrong direction

  • BY TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

The various “political correctness” scandals on college campuses, such as a group at Stanford recommending against the use of the words “American” and “immigrant,” get a lot of headlines. But there are more gradual, less visible changes that also contribute to the declining status of the U.S…

COLUMN: 2022 was a good year if you are a mainstream Republican

  • By ELI LEHRER InsideSources.com

In many ways, 2022 might seem like it was a pretty bad year for Americans on the political right. After all, the year saw record budget deficits, spending bills loaded with corporate welfare, a legally dubious student loan scheme and disappointing election results for the Republican Party.

EDITORIAL: Regulation of crypto now should be easy

As the demise of the FTX crypto empire unfolds — on Twitter, in bankruptcy proceedings, in congressional hearings and potentially in criminal court — lawmakers and regulators are grappling with a question: What, if anything, should they do to civilize a market so rife with abuse?

COLUMN: What we learned about hybrid work in 2022

  • By SARAH GREEN CARMICHAEL Bloomberg Opinion

This was supposed to be the year of returning to the office. The same could be said for 2021, and even the second half of 2020. The office seems to have become a place where we’re always “returning” but never quite “arriving.”Office occupancy rates have risen meaningfully in 2022, but they’r…

COLUMN: Beware of the so-called parents rights movement

  • By DARCIE CIMARUSTI InsideSources.com

I have been a local school board member since my daughters, now 11th-graders, were in second-grade. In that time, I have been involved in education policy discussions at the local, state and national levels on issues related to the rights of LGBTQ+ students, standardized testing and the priv…

COLUMN: An old English teacher meets up with ChatGPT

  • By JOHN M. CRISP Tribune News Service

Several weeks ago, the artificial intelligence company OpenAI released ChatGPT, a language model software that aspires to the Holy Grail of interaction between humans and their computers: the ability to have a “conversation.”

EDITORIAL: Act on opioid addiction before it's too late

Recently, in a western Pennsylvania treatment clinic, a dozen people, mostly in their 30s and 40s, wait to get a prescription for Suboxone, an effective treatment medication for opioid addiction. On the wall of the waiting room are warnings about counterfeit pills and drugs laced with fentan…

COLUMN: Parents must be prudent in respiratory virus season

  • By CORY FRANKLIN and MARY HALL Chicago Tribune

Over thousands of years, viruses and humans have evolved together. The spread of viruses is a basic feature of nature, and it is an immutable fact that controlling nature is difficult, but not always impossible.