Although the last few years have been difficult for most Americans, there still is much to love about the country President Abraham Lincoln called “the last best hope of Earth” and President Ronald Reagan labeled “the shining city on a hill.”
I love America because only in America can a poor “guy off the boat” speaking with a thick Croatian accent rise to become one of the most successful businessmen and recognizable TV personalities today, “Shark Tank’s” Robert Herjavec.
America has always had a complicated relationship with the truth. From the Vietnam War to the Iraq War, from swiftboating to birtherism to “alternative facts,” and, of course, the whitewashed versions of history being taught in our schools, truth is in the mind of the beholder.
In touting her own presidential qualifications, Nikki Haley sounded a familiar theme that is likely to be heard a lot in the 2024 presidential race. It’s a potential problem for both current front-runners.
The fact that the five Memphis police officers accused in the beating death of black motorist Tyre Nichols are themselves black could clarify the issue of police violence, which is more complicated than just a few bigoted white officers.
Gov. Josh Shapiro quickly fulfilled one of his campaign promises, just a day after his inauguration. His first executive order decrees that a four-year college degree is not a prerequisite for 92% of the 72,000 jobs under the executive branch of the state government.
It’s very reasonable that when you’re paying thousands of dollars in fees for a service, you expect it to be done well. You certainly don’t expect your fees to be dramatically increased to coincide with the service being performed much slower and less efficiently, as has now been proposed fo…
After he was elected speakeron the 15th ballot, Kevin McCarthy promised the U.S. House under Republican leadership would protect the national economy, saying the party was committed to “stop wasteful Washington spending, to lower the price of groceries, gas, cars, housing, and stop the risin…
After a very diplomatic hand-wringing, the U.S. and Germany have decided to send battle tanks to Ukraine, a critical step toward helping the country take back territory seized by Russian forces during last year’s invasion.
One appropriate response to this month’s move by the University of Texas at Austin, the University of North Texas, and other state schools’ decisions to ban TikTok from their wired and Wi-Fi networks might be: “big woo.”
The Biden administration has passed its halfway point, and a review of its foreign policy decisions suggests an administration touting the return of diplomacy while failing to meaningfully deliver on this tenet in many ways.