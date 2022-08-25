When you’re trying to decide just how worried or scared about something you should be, there are basically two factors to consider — how likely the bad thing is to happen, and how bad the bad thing would be. It could be any calamity, from a house fire to a relationship failure to disease.
The CHIPS and Science Act is an innovative and important industrial policy. It makes targeted investments in critical industries to strengthen America’s manufacturing base, protect workers, and fortify U.S. national and economic security.
Over the last 40 years, the nation’s courts have consistently ruled health care is a constitutional right for the country’s 2 million prisoners. To be sure, quality of care — delivered largely by contracted, for-profit companies — has been generally abysmal, but that hasn’t eroded the legal …
The Pennsylvania Constitution gives the state Supreme Court vast power over every aspect of Pennsylvania’s courts, endowing it with “general supervisory and administrative authority over all the courts and justices of the peace.”