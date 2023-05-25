Pennsylvania’s 2018 Clean Slate law has helped over 1 million people get a fresh start by sealing their criminal records a decade after a low-level offense. The state should bring the benefits of a second chance to thousands more Pennsylvanians, by expanding the range of offenses the law covers.

It now covers summary misdemeanors. House Bill 689 would expand eligibility to some non-violent felonies, including drug possession. It will not include dealing or trafficking.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: It's time to expand state's Clean Slate law

