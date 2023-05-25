EDITORIAL: It's time to expand state's Clean Slate law

Pennsylvania’s 2018 Clean Slate law has helped over 1 million people get a fresh start by sealing their criminal records a decade after a low-level offense. The state should bring the benefits of a second chance to thousands more Pennsylvanians, by expanding the range of offenses the law covers.
It now covers summary misdemeanors. House Bill 689 would expand eligibility to some non-violent felonies, including drug possession. It will not include dealing or trafficking.
At a time when the Biden administration is trying to reverse Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and manage a U.S.-China relationship stuck in the doldrums, America’s vast, lethal counterterrorism machine continues to be in high gear.
Gun rights absolutists reflexively oppose any gun-safety proposals. But gun-safety bills that the state House Judiciary Committee recently passed demonstrate the government can recognize the right to bear arms while requiring gun owners to be responsible.
In the good old days, we used to think in a democracy, we should have a level playing field. This meant candidates made their case to the voters and did their best to get supporters out to vote. Elections were hard-fought and often nasty, but the idea was the person who could get the most vo…
Corporations are putting their political agendas before their customers, employees and shareholders. Political considerations aimed at pleasing the mythical “stakeholder” drive some of the most significant decisions companies make.
Since mind reading has only existed in the realms of fantasy and fiction, it’s fair to apply the phrase to a system that uses brain scan data to decipher stories that a person has read, heard, or even just imagined.
In last year’s elections, more than 4.6 million Americans found themselves unable to vote due to a felony conviction. No other country bars so many people from voting because of their history with the criminal legal system.
Those well-steeped in our nation’s history long ago learned the inspiring story of how President George Washington delivered his stirring Gettysburg Address, a four-hour oration, in an effort to revive hope among Americans struggling during the Great Depression of the 1920s.
Legislation proposed by two State House Democrats would create a Pennsylvania Youth Service Corps, providing jobs to clean up the environment and undertake other public service. It merits approval by the state House and Senate.
Our nation’s highest court — the U.S. Supreme Court — should live by the highest ethical standards. Right now, no transparent code of conduct governs its nine members like there is for all other federal judges — one that requires judges to “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety…
Calls for a “formal” or “enforceable” code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court imply no ethics rules or guidelines exist, that Congress has the authority to impose such a code, and that a genuine concern about ethics is the real motivation. None of these is true.