EDITORIAL: It's time to target loneliness, isolation

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
The “nation’s doctor” is on a campaign to combat what he calls an epidemic of loneliness and isolation taking its toll on roughly half the people in the U.S. His call to action to “mend the social fabric of our nation” deserves broad support, from government, professionals and institutions — and from each of us.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, whose job is to give Americans the best scientific information about improving health and reducing the risk of illness, started warning about the dangers of loneliness before COVID-19 hit. Now, he says, the crisis is more urgent.
The “nation’s doctor” is on a campaign to combat what he calls an epidemic of loneliness and isolation taking its toll on roughly half the people in the U.S. His call to action to “mend the social fabric of our nation” deserves broad support, from government, professionals and institutions —…
To some, Ketanji Brown Jackson, the most junior justice on U.S. Supreme Court, has been a reliable vote for the liberal coalition; others contend she’s a swing vote with a tendency to surprise her fans by joining the court’s conservatives.
Democrats are struggling with the consequences of their decision to reorder the party’s presidential nomination calendar next year. Truth is, their worries are mainly symptoms of the fact that the party is on its way to renominating a president who hasn’t been popular for the last two years.
The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan that was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court would have done away with as much as $20,000 per borrower. And that was the second blow to borrowers in recent weeks. The first was when U.S. House Republicans used the deal to raise the n…
Picture a Republican administration “engaging” with social media companies to “recommend” they delete or slow the spread of posts discussing voter suppression. Why? Because the White House’s experts have “debunked” most of the claims, and the rest, even if not “provably false,” nevertheless …
Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew had never gotten along well. It likely didn’t pain the president much to acquiesce in the ousting of his vice president over illegal kickbacks while the president struggled to keep his own job.