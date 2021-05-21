On May 12, 113 days into his presidency, Joe Biden finally sat down with leaders of the House and Senate - Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy.

It's surprising and disappointing that this took so long to happen. Here's hoping many more such meetings follow.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Opinion

COLUMN: Cheney knows freedom 'survives if we protect it'

  • By DAVID L. NEVINS, The Fulcrum

I have heard and read many great speeches in my lifetime. Some include a single memorable phrase that is remembered forever or powerful words that speak to our common humanity and sway the opinion of those listening.

Opinion

They Said It

"Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway."

Opinion

They Said It

"Love isn't a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like 'struggle.'"

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Medicare for people under 65 should be considered

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

In the days preceding President Joe Biden's release of his $1 trillion American Families Plan, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and several of his Democratic colleagues lobbied for it to include a provision he has been introducing and reintroducing for years - the option to buy into Medicare at age 50.

Opinion

They Said It

"Whatever it is you're seeking won't come in the form you're expecting."

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Eviction freeze must remain

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich determined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went beyond its legal authority when it issued a nationwide eviction moratorium last year to protect renters who were being financially ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and who might have been sent…

Opinion

They Said It

"When the world wearies and society fails to satisfy, there is always the garden."

Opinion

They Said It

"Regardless of what the situation is, you've just got to take advantage of the opportunities when you get them and we have one. We're looking to do something with it."