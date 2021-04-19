Democrats have good reason to object to the filibuster in recent years. They have a compelling case for changing the rules so that blocking the majority is harder.

But scrapping the filibuster altogether, as many Democrats now favor, would be bad for the country - and a mistake they'd almost certainly regret in the not-too-distant future.

EDITORIAL: Just mend the filibuster

  • Bloomberg Opinion

They Said It

"Failure isn't the end of the road. It's a big red flag saying to you, 'Wrong way. Turn around.'"

COLUMN: Here's to the return of congressional earmarks

  • By RAMESH PONNURU, Bloomberg Opinion

After a 10-year hiatus, earmarks are coming back to the U.S. Congress. Democrats and Republicans alike repudiated the practice of letting members of Congress direct federal spending to specific projects and enterprises around the start of President Barack Obama's administration.

EDITORIAL: America should share vaccine

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

As more Americans roll up their sleeves for a potentially life-saving vaccination, we are called by moral imperative and social justice concern to reflect on the reality that countries without the Western world's economic capital are being left behind.

They Said It

"Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there."

COLUMN: Crumbling infrastructure? Not according to this data

  • By ROBERT KROL, Tribune News Service

Speaking about his ambitious infrastructure plans in a news conference, President Joe Biden recently said, "One in five miles of our highways and major roads are in poor condition," "More than one-third of our bridges" need repaired, and "we rank 13th globally in infrastructure."