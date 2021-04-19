EDITORIAL: Just mend the filibuster

After a 10-year hiatus, earmarks are coming back to the U.S. Congress. Democrats and Republicans alike repudiated the practice of letting members of Congress direct federal spending to specific projects and enterprises around the start of President Barack Obama's administration.
As more Americans roll up their sleeves for a potentially life-saving vaccination, we are called by moral imperative and social justice concern to reflect on the reality that countries without the Western world's economic capital are being left behind.
Speaking about his ambitious infrastructure plans in a news conference, President Joe Biden recently said, "One in five miles of our highways and major roads are in poor condition," "More than one-third of our bridges" need repaired, and "we rank 13th globally in infrastructure."