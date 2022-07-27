The best anyone can say about the Pennsylvania Legislature’s move on the budget is that it was quick.
That is, if you can call something quick when it’s more than a week late.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 4:45 am
For 16 years, I had the privilege of representing the people of Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District until I was narrowly defeated in the 2020 Democratic primary. I lost that race because I dared to not always follow in lockstep with my party in an era in which extreme partisanship and polar…
Have public health officials and the news media been less than candid in their explanations of the risk factors in the worldwide monkeypox outbreak?
The U.S. Supreme Court has been on a tear with recent bad rulings. It wasn’t enough that the conservative majority upended a half-century of precedent by ending the constitutional right to abortion. It also expanded gun rights despite the ongoing trauma of mass shootings and gun violence.
The most predictable story in the world gets recycled whenever a first-term president becomes unpopular and his jittery party starts wondering whether other options are better than nominating him for re-election.
Four years after his son Joaquin was shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Manuel Oliver’s pain is still raw.
College isn’t what it used to be, that’s for sure. Compared with a decade or two ago, it’s way more expensive and students are shunning liberal arts in favor of majors with more immediate and obvious relevance to jobs such as engineering or environmental science.
In a recent issue of New York magazine, two photos of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein are laid out side by side.
A stunning 64% of Democratic voters nationwide tell pollsters that Joe Biden is not their preferred presidential choice in 2024.
The story of oil is one of those stories that reminds us that timing is everything.
In the days since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision nullified Roe v. Wade, returning the regulation of abortion back to the states, there has been a campaign of misinformation about what constitutes an abortion.
The fighting in court over abortion is far from over.
The time is approaching. Well, of course, it’s been Back To School time in stores since at least July 4, but as August burns through the days, the whole going to school thing seems more real.
With the newest report on the Uvalde, Texas, shooting at Robb Elementary School, we’re reminded of the terrible massacre that is just one of a seemingly endless list.
To hear President Joe Biden, high gasoline prices aren’t his fault. Those looking for someone to blame should direct their anger instead at what he describes as “the companies running gas stations.”
America, writes U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in a recent essay in The Atlantic, is in unhealthy denial about what ails it.
Frustrated and beaten down, Mayor Jim Kenney has quit on the city of Philadelphia. After yet another shooting — this time involving two police officers shot during the Fourth of July celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — Kenney, in a moment of candor, said: “I’ll be happy when I’m n…
While the U.S. Supreme Court was making all the big news in recent weeks, the justices weren’t the only ones dropping significant decisions. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court recently decided to make some waves of its own.
Lying is hard. It’s exhausting.
Valera Kondratenko is doing everything he can as a civilian to support Ukraine’s war effort — he helped found a grassroots group that imports vehicles for the armed forces — and he’s hopeful about the outcome of the fighting. But he’s also unsentimental.
By definition, meetings of global leaders are important even if they’re not always consequential.
Conventional wisdom holds America’s democratic norms are withering. It also asserts high voter turnout signifies a healthy democracy.
Democratic President Lyndon Johnson is reported to have said that then-Republican U.S. Rep. Gerald Ford “is so dumb that he can’t walk and chew gum at the same time.”
If President Joe Biden wants to run for re-election, he should say so clearly and soon — and then start acting like it. Alternatively, if the president is not sure he wants to run again, he should take that as a strong sign that he shouldn’t — and then make that announcement soon, too.
Why is it that climate-change deniers are so quick to speak up when the weather is cold and icy, but become as mute as a mime when America is suffering from record heat?
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently confirmed President Joe Biden remains opposed to the idea of court-packing after the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial ruling on abortion.
