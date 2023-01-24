Perhaps not since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks have the spacious skies over America been as empty as they were earlier this month when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flights grounded over a computer malfunction.

The cause wasn’t immediately identified, but it was the second time in two weeks that major disruptions have occurred in the air transportation system related to aging computer systems that experts have long warned are in need of an upgrade.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: House speakership saga exposes self-centeredness

  • By DANIEL DePETRIS Chicago Tribune

The U.S. can be a quite self-centered nation. Americans witnessed it during the multiday saga on the floor of the House of Representatives, as Republican lawmakers fought among themselves over who deserved the speakership. Kevin McCarthy eventually claimed the gavel on the 15th vote .

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Abbott can do better than his letter to Biden

No one was expecting a buddy moment when Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott met President Joe Biden at the tarmac for the Democrat’s high-stakes border visit. Yet, it’s sad and telling that a hostile letter that Abbott delivered to Biden after shaking hands is seemingly the bulk of their comm…

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Common school board is worth the try

Pennsylvania’s 500 school boards regularly prove that it’s overly optimistic to take nine people off the street, put them in a room, and expect them to run enterprises that spend more than $33 billion a year in local, state and federal money.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Parties have done an about-face with minority voters

  • By RACHEL FERGUSON InsideSources.com

Through a phenomenon called “linked fate,” small or marginalized groups tend to vote more as a unit rather than as individuals, assuming that without doing so they might not have a loud enough voice in the political system.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Speaker fiasco proved GOP believes in diversity

  • By ROBERT A. GEORGE Bloomberg Opinion

Streaming’s latest hit show, “McCarthy Agonistes,” ended its five-day run, but the protracted vote for speaker of the House highlighted one unexpected, yet welcome, facet of the Republican Party: actual diversity — and not just of the ideological variety.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Higher education heads in the wrong direction

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

The various “political correctness” scandals on college campuses, such as a group at Stanford University recommending against the use of the words “American” and “immigrant,” get a lot of headlines. But there are more gradual, less visible changes that also contribute to the declining status…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Good news on opioids for patients in severe pain

  • By JOSEPH FRIEDMAN Los Angeles Times

Because prescription opioids drove the earlier phases of the overdose crisis, the nation responded by drastically reducing access to those drugs — with prescriptions dropping by nearly 50% over the last decade. It’s now clear that approach was ineffective at combating overdoses, and it left …