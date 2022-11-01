You don’t generally think of the old fishing hole as a place to cheat, and it’s unusual to see any cheater get indicted, but it recently happened when authorities charged two fishermen in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament in Ohio.
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June and took away a constitutional right to an abortion that had been in place for nearly half a century, the justices in the majority said abortion laws should be left up to the states.
I have been a part of the United Methodist Church most of my life. District Youth Council, choir director, annual conference delegate. So it’s a bit anxiety-provoking to witness the church’s internal struggles as the culture wars take a seat in our local pews.
Throughout its history, Pennsylvania uniquely has been endowed with visionaries, from religious freedom advocate William Penn, to Benjamin Franklin and his fellow Founders who launched the American democratic experiment in Philadelphia, to environmentalist Maurice K. Goddard.
There has been an obsession with inflation by the media for the last year and a half, reporting that this is the only economic issue that matters to people. In the real world, people have other things to worry about, like jobs.
President Joe Biden is spending several hundred billion dollars to cancel the debts of millions of college students. This big outlay will probably bolster his standing among graduates in the up-to-$125,000-a-year salary range who populate the deep-blue voting grounds of urban America.
By SHELDON JACOBSON and JANET JOKELA
Chicago Tribune
Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent boosters, which are now available to many age groups, offer protection against the original COVID-19 virus plus the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. Is the nation ready for yet another COVID-19 vaccine shot?
When Michael Dittman was in sixth grade, school librarian Kevin Dessy handed him a copy of Salem’s Lot, the old Stephen King classic horror novel. Now, a few decades later, the Franklin High School graduate has released a scary novel of his own.
This academic year, the first fully open one amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the first for a highly restructured system, is a major test for state universities operated by Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).