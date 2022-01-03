The battle lines over abortion rights have been drawn nationally. During summer, the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to deliver a blow to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion, when the justices are expected to affirm a ban on abortions after 15 weeks’ gestation that was enacted in Mississippi.

But it is a different lawsuit that is shaping the contours of the fight in Pennsylvania.

EDITORIAL: Lawsuit could shape abortion's future

Roads laced with toxic chemicals dangerous to Pennsylvanians

  • By JOSEPH OTIS MINOTT Clean Air Council

Children in western Pennsylvania have an increased risk of developing cancer just because of where they live, as they are being exposed to toxic chemicals, including arsenic, lead and radium, because of wastewater road dumping.

COLUMN: Apologies can help start off the new year right

New Year’s resolutions are for the birds. At a minimum they require us to be able to predict a few things about the coming year, and if we’ve learned anything in the past two years it’s that predicting the future is a fool’s game.

COLUMN: Manchin stood with his people in killing Biden's bill

  • By NOLAN FINLEY Detroit News

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, is a political hero today not just because he’s standing in the way of his party’s reckless and overreaching spending bill, although that certainly is an admirable service to the country, but also because he stood up for the people of his state.

COLUMN: 2022 will remake or break our democracy

  • By CRAIG HOLMAN InsideSources.com

Across the nation, civic groups, faith leaders and alarmed citizens are staging hundreds of candlelight vigils and marches in support of voting rights and contacting Congress to mark one year since the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol.

COLUMN: Villains made 2021 worse and heroes made it better

  • By REBEKAH ENTRALGO InsideSources.com

Nearly two years into a global pandemic and a year past a deadly coup attempt, it’s easy to feel worn down by the churn of news. But if you know where to look, there’s also a lot to be hopeful about, too.

COLUMN: Democrats should blame themselves, not Manchin

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

The Democrats should have listened to Joe Manchin. As their “Build Back Better” agenda assumed legislative shape, the Democratic senator from West Virginia kept telling them what he didn’t like about it.

So, what are those things in the sky?

A few years ago, it would have drawn jokes and scorn. But given the continuing mystery over what, exactly, U.S. military pilots are seeing in the skies, a congressional proposal to create an “Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office” — an office to investigate what used to be called UFOs —…

EDITORIAL: All probes into school shooting should be welcome

There might never be satisfactory answers to what led to the senseless tragedy at Oxford High School that cost four teens their lives and injured seven others. But every effort should be taken to figure out why it happened and how to prevent future violence.