Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone and be kind to one another.
That’s the way Lt. Tim Cotton ends every post on the famous Facebook page of the Bangor Police Department in Maine. It’s good, normal advice. It’s too bad some of our elected officials apparently don’t follow it.
The Food and Drug Administration recently announced it will seek a rule forcing Big Tobacco companies to dramatically reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, to render them less addictive and make it easier for smokers to quit.
Believe it or not, we live in the best of times. It’s been a crazy few decades, with a pandemic, rising inequality, slowing growth and productivity, and major changes in the economy. But generally, most people experienced huge gains in living standards.
Republican state Rep. Natalie Mihalek’s proposed constitutional amendment to get Pennsylvania out of the booze business is simplicity itself: “The Commonwealth shall not manufacture or sell, at wholesale or retail, liquor.”
By WILLIAM ROBERTS and michael Sozan
Riveting bipartisan congressional hearings have brought the events on and leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection to prime time. Compelling evidence shows then-President Donald Trump carried out a widescale conspiracy to overturn the will of American voters and illegitimately hold onto power.
From the outset, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has been marred by political motives and malfeasance, making it unlikely that the vast majority of Americans will have confidence in the committee’s ultimate findings.
It shouldn’t make headlines when a member of Congress upholds their sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” But Rep. Liz Cheney, R.-Wyo., stands out as one of the few elected Republicans in Washington willing to put …
They don’t try to communicate, and they don’t respond when we try to communicate with them. They speed away if we get too close. They move faster than anything known in this world and violate the laws of physics.