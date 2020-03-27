After 9/11, Americans in every state rallied around our first responders. Today, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening the health and well-being of Americans in every state, our brave first responders and the nearly 5.3 million hospital workers across the country are again on the front lines, risking infection to themselves and their families.
But given the nature of this crisis, and the lockdown much of the country finds itself under - with many schools, retail stores, restaurants and bars dramatically scaling back their services or closing altogether - there is a different kind of "first responder" coming to the aid of millions of Americans.