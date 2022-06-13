Doug Mastriano benefited from a crowded field in winning the Republican nomination for governor and now has a chance to defeat Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro in the general election.

Everyone should be aware of the implications of what a Mastriano victory would be for the commonwealth and our democracy.

COLUMN: Fetterman brings a different kind of politics to the table

  • By MATTHEW YGLESIAS Bloomberg Opinion

John Fetterman — the hulking, tattooed, hoodie-wearing lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania — constitutes Democrats’ best hope to steal a Senate seat from Republicans this fall. And while few politicians can match his style, or could pull it off, Democrats can learn a lot from his approach.

EDITORIAL: New era of state politics evolves

In the candidates who will represent their parties in November, and in those who came close, there is a new political culture taking root in the commonwealth — a nationalized one that’s replacing Pennsylvania’s distinctive one.

EDITORIAL: Nail down lawmakers of issue of abortion

For years, the anti-abortion movement has generally tolerated exceptions in cases of rape or incest, or when the health or life of the woman was at risk from pregnancy. It was neutral territory in the debate, a recognition of the complexity of real-life circumstances.

EDITORIAL: State is right to seal criminal records

Sealing the criminal records of more former offenders is the right move for Pennsylvania.It’s time for state lawmakers to expand a program that would keep the records of formerly incarcerated people out of public view.

COLUMN: What is that dinging, my ACC, LDW, or EKG?

  • By GENE COLLIER Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Three-and-half months I’ve had the new car, enough to have driven it a couple thousand miles, plenty of time and distance, you would think, to have attained some general understanding of how it works.

COLUMN: Reversing Roe will make democracy harder to fix

  • By CLIVE CROOK Bloomberg Opinion

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as the recently leaked draft opinion suggests, arguments over how to regulate abortion will move from the courts to the legislatures, in Washington and 50 state capitals.

COLUMN:: The abortion debate is really about love v. misery

  • By JAY AMBROSE Tribune News Service

It has been around for a half-century, Roe v. Wade has, and besides this U.S. Supreme Court ruling facilitating something like 62 million abortions, it has generated a vast number of arguments in its defense. One of the most frequent insists that a woman has the irrefutable right to control …