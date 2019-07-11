A few weeks before the scheduled launch of Apollo 11, presidential speechwriter William Safire got a call from Apollo 8 astronaut Frank Borman.
He suggested the White House might want to have a speech ready in case the moon-landing mission went awry.
When Safire tried to grasp the point, Borman added, "Like what to do for the widows." The first men on the moon might never leave it.
That speech was written but, fortunately, never delivered.
After the moon landing on July 20, 1969, it's easy to assume the outcome was foreordained. But hope was always shadowed by fear and fretting.
The journey began after a national shock: the launch of the first man-made satellite, Sputnik, by the Soviet Union in 1957. Americans were frightened by the prospect that space would be dominated by a formidable enemy.
Congress created the National Aeronautics and Space Administration under public pressure to catch up with the Soviets.
Then, in 1961, after Yuri Gagarin became the first person to fly in space, orbiting the Earth, President John F. Kennedy summoned a spirit of urgency.
In a speech to Congress, he said, "I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth."
There were innumerable opportunities for failure - and tragedy.
In 1967, three U.S. astronauts died when a fire erupted as their craft sat on a launch pad. Apollo 10's manned lunar module suffered a malfunction and nearly crashed on the moon.
When the Apollo 11 lander descended toward the surface, astronaut Neil Armstrong saw only cratered, boulder-strewn terrain, and was almost out of fuel before he found a safe spot to land. Finally, he reported to mission control, "The Eagle has landed."
Even then, danger loomed. Once Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin had walked on the lunar surface and returned to their module, there remained "the possibility that they might not be able to launch from the moon's surface," recalled historian John Logsdon years later. Once they did, they had to retrace their 240,000-mile route back to Earth and land safely.
With the space race won, Americans soon gave up lunar endeavors. The last astronauts to tread lunar soil departed in December, 1972.
The present moment, with all its political furies, has been called "the age of anxiety." But anxiety even more acute than ours existed even at the moment that humans were extending their limits beyond our Earth. Americans didn't know then that the U.S. would get to the moon ahead of the Soviet Union - or that the Cold War, which spawned the race, would end in their favor.
Americans confronted their fears and achieved things that were once beyond reach.
- Chicago Tribune