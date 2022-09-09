We need more electric vehicle charging stations now, before we really need them.
While electric vehicle technology improves and becomes less expensive for consumers, now is the time to build out a robust network of charging stations. This network should be considered a public good, just like service plazas with gas stations on the interstate highways and the federal highway system itself. Charging stations are essential infrastructure.
The world, we are often told, is now defined by great power competition, where states like China and Russia are either seeking to overthrow the so-called rules-based international order or stealthily working within the system to change it to their benefit.
It was just more than a year ago, as President Joe Biden was withdrawing the last American troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban swept into Kabul and abruptly brought a 20-year, $2.3 trillion U.S. war to an ignominious end.
Pennsylvania led the nation in 1988 when it adopted a new law that vastly accelerated waste recycling, and there is little doubt that the law has kept millions of tons of reusable materials out of landfills.
President Joe Biden has called the Inflation Reduction Act the “single biggest climate investment in U.S. history, by far.” However, do Americans of today appreciate what their offspring will probably understand — how this unlikely political success could prove among the most consequential f…
Recently I was struck by a conversation I had with a progressive friend. When I noted the significant decrease in extreme world poverty over the past two decades — a remarkable achievement that has attracted relatively little news coverage — he responded by confidently denying that this was so.
When you’re trying to decide just how worried or scared about something you should be, there are basically two factors to consider — how likely the bad thing is to happen, and how bad the bad thing would be. It could be any calamity, from a house fire to a relationship failure to disease.
The CHIPS and Science Act is an innovative and important industrial policy. It makes targeted investments in critical industries to strengthen America’s manufacturing base, protect workers, and fortify U.S. national and economic security.