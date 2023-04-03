A Pennsylvania Senate bill would see state police get less money from a dedicated pool with a different purpose.

The Motor License Fund is a coffer set up to collect money from various automotive-related sources. It is filled by things such as the 61-cent gas tax, a chunk of the vehicle registration fees and money you pay for a driver’s license.

COLUMN: MAGA and woke groups have similarities

  • By RICHARD HOLT InsideSources.com

Critics can’t agree on what “woke” means. Going back a bit into our history is the idea of black people being “woke” from the oppression of the white man and what we, as a society, can do about it. However, the term has been appropriated for a variety of left-wing causes.

COLUMN: Biden finds border isn’t ‘pretty simple’ after all

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Before I had kids, I can remember thinking, as I watched a mother struggling with her toddler in the grocery store: I won’t ever find myself in such a predicament. I’ve read a ton about effective parenting strategies. I will know what to do. It’s simple.

EDITORIAL: Carlson has no shame with spin on Jan. 6 footage

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has a pretty recognizable M.O.: the operative — “journalist” was a stretch before and an almost laughable descriptor now — employs the “just asking questions” shtick and simple declarative statements to spin yarns about various political issues, all in service to…

COLUMN: These are the reasons behind the Democrats' recent success

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

One of the biggest political stories of 2022 was how the Republican Party fielded an unusually large number of weak candidates for Senate and gubernatorial primaries. The party’s failure to elevate candidates with wide appeal cost it dearly in the midterms, when it lost potentially winnable …

COLUMN: A little inflation is good for the conservative cause

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

For conservatives, current high rates of inflation should not be too upsetting — and not because they might help Republican candidates in the next election. Rather, there are intrinsic reasons why higher inflation, at least for a while, might not be as bad as it looks.

EDITORIAL: Time to scrap noncompete agreement is long overdue

Noncompete agreements, which restrict who employees can work for after leaving a company, have become well-established in Pittsburgh. Some local hairstylists, for example, who are unhappy with their jobs must either stay with those jobs, move to another area, or change fields entirely, throw…

COLUMN: A single sentence in Fox News lawsuit portends campaign violations

  • By CRAIG HOLMAN InsideSources.com

Buried deep in the newly released, 197-page filing by Dominion Voting Systems in its mammoth $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News for suggesting the 2020 presidential election was stolen with help from rigged Dominion voting machines is one very explosive sentence:

COLUMN: Make standard time permanent

  • By WILLIAM F. SHUGHART II InsideSources.com

Almost everyone hates springing forward and falling back every year. Moving clocks ahead one hour in March only to return them to their previous settings in November wastes time — literally.

COLUMN: Advantages abound with changing clocks twice a year

  • By DAVID PRERAU InsideSources.com

Today’s daylight saving time (DST) system — spring-to-fall DST followed by winter standard time — is an excellent compromise, providing DST’s many advantages the majority of the year and yet avoiding winter standard time’s difficulties during the dark, cold months.

EDITORIAL: The state's counties need authority to boost tourism

Even in a stridently partisan state Legislature, authorizing county Tourism Improvement Districts (TIDs) should be an easy win for both parties. And the sooner the better: County tourism agencies could use the cash to sustain an ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 travel collapse.

EDITORIAL: Biden's rehash of Trump asylum prohibition is misguided

If you think it’s unfair for would-be concertgoers to have to go through services like Ticketmaster, you might be shocked to learn that the Biden administration has issued a rule to force would-be asylum-seekers who transited through more than one country without being rejected for asylum th…