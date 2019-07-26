On Wednesday, former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before members of the House.
The challenge facing Democratic and Republican committee members was the stoic, reluctant demeanor of the witness. In other words, Mueller made for potentially boring television viewing.
Having investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election and alleged obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, Mueller completed a massive report.
It confirmed Russian meddling but withheld judgment on whether Trump committed a crime. In the wake of the report, Mueller took an effective vow of silence, insisting his work should speak for itself.
This confounded committee members.
Democrats want to rally public support for impeachment and would have loved for Mueller to add his two cents as to why that should happen.
Republicans would have loved for Mueller to turn the tables and confirm their suspicions that the real scandal lay with Democrats and diabolical plotters who instigated a "witch hunt" against Trump.
Committee members knew their specific, leading questions about Trump would be rebuffed because Mueller warned he would not go beyond the report's findings or offer personal opinions - "I refer you to the report" and "That's outside my purview" were among his many brief, hesitant responses to questions.
It was a tactical, theatrical exercise in rhetorical questioning. For each of Mueller's "I refer you to the report," there was a partisan member of Congress demanding: "Isn't it true that ?"
Committee members mostly answered their own questions by reading from the report to emphasize their own views and highlight anecdotes from the report they wanted viewers at home to hear. Really, that was the goal of the hearing: to win over viewers to their respective side.
In the morning hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch, a Democrat, asked Mueller why Trump wanted him fired. Mueller said he couldn't answer, so Deutch filled in the blanks, quoting from the report.
On the Republican side, members attacked the investigation, which they thought was biased because it didn't look at Democrats' activities.
Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner suggested Mueller's investigation should have ended once he determined a sitting president couldn't be indicted. "You're not going to indict the president, then you continue fishing," he said in an accusative tone.
The Democrat-controlled Judiciary Committee wanted to give impeachment efforts another shot by turning Mueller's report into a TV event.
In all likelihood, Democrats will fail in upending public opinion, which finds a majority of Americans opposing impeachment.
