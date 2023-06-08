Pennsylvania is one of four states that differentiate themselves from their 46 American brethren by use of a different word. Like Kentucky, Massachusetts and Virginia, it officially goes by the lofty sounding name of “commonwealth.”
In practical use, there is no difference. It is the difference between pancakes and flapjacks — purely up to individual preference. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, it was simply a term that some writers in the Revolutionary period liked to use, the way today some conservatives might favor the label of “libertarian” (with a small L) or a liberal might prefer the term “progressive.”
Pennsylvania is one of four states that differentiate themselves from their 46 American brethren by use of a different word. Like Kentucky, Massachusetts and Virginia, it officially goes by the lofty sounding name of “commonwealth.”
Maybe the most surprising aspect of the debt-ceiling increase President Joe Biden signed into law is that, once all the kicking and screaming was done, it not only passed Congress but passed easily. And maybe the most intriguing question raised by this whole debate is whether we should be pr…
Imagine a future in which far fewer women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and women with a family history of breast cancer don’t have to make the difficult, even devastating choice to get a preventive mastectomy. Instead, women would get a series of shots that teach their immune systems ho…
Millions of patients and their caregivers breathed a collective sigh of relief when drugmaker Eli Lilly recently announced its new experimental Alzheimer’s medication appears to slow cognitive decline by 35%. The Food and Drug Administration could approve the new treatment, donanemab, as soo…
America’s system of caring for elderly people who need long-term care is at the breaking point. While bureaucrats and businesses argue over finances, people in their twilight years could become collateral damage, finding themselves suddenly without a home.
The American Psychological Association has issued its first advisory on social media use in adolescence. What’s most striking in its data-based recommendations is how little we really know about how these apps affect our kids.
Pennsylvania’s 2018 Clean Slate law has helped over 1 million people get a fresh start by sealing their criminal records a decade after a low-level offense. The state should bring the benefits of a second chance to thousands more Pennsylvanians, by expanding the range of offenses the law covers.
At a time when the Biden administration is trying to reverse Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and manage a U.S.-China relationship stuck in the doldrums, America’s vast, lethal counterterrorism machine continues to be in high gear.
Gun rights absolutists reflexively oppose any gun-safety proposals. But gun-safety bills that the state House Judiciary Committee recently passed demonstrate the government can recognize the right to bear arms while requiring gun owners to be responsible.
In the good old days, we used to think in a democracy, we should have a level playing field. This meant candidates made their case to the voters and did their best to get supporters out to vote. Elections were hard-fought and often nasty, but the idea was the person who could get the most vo…
Corporations are putting their political agendas before their customers, employees and shareholders. Political considerations aimed at pleasing the mythical “stakeholder” drive some of the most significant decisions companies make.