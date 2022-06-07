EDITORIAL: New era of state politics evolves

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Heavy rain early will transition to showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.