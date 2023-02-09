Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.