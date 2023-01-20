After months of bashing the Department of Justice for going after the former president, Republicans are welcoming an investigation into the current one.

Attorney General Merrick Garland had announced he would be appointing a special prosecutor to investigate how and why classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time in the Obama administration remained in his possession.

EDITORIAL: Common school board is worth the try

Pennsylvania’s 500 school boards regularly prove that it’s overly optimistic to take nine people off the street, put them in a room, and expect them to run enterprises that spend more than $33 billion a year in local, state and federal money.

COLUMN: Parties have done an about-face with minority voters

  • By RACHEL FERGUSON InsideSources.com

Through a phenomenon called “linked fate,” small or marginalized groups tend to vote more as a unit rather than as individuals, assuming that without doing so they might not have a loud enough voice in the political system.

COLUMN: Speaker fiasco proved GOP believes in diversity

  • By ROBERT A. GEORGE Bloomberg Opinion

Streaming’s latest hit show, “McCarthy Agonistes,” ended its five-day run, but the protracted vote for speaker of the House highlighted one unexpected, yet welcome, facet of the Republican Party: actual diversity — and not just of the ideological variety.

COLUMN: Higher education heads in the wrong direction

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

The various “political correctness” scandals on college campuses, such as a group at Stanford University recommending against the use of the words “American” and “immigrant,” get a lot of headlines. But there are more gradual, less visible changes that also contribute to the declining status…

COLUMN: Good news on opioids for patients in severe pain

  • By JOSEPH FRIEDMAN Los Angeles Times

Because prescription opioids drove the earlier phases of the overdose crisis, the nation responded by drastically reducing access to those drugs — with prescriptions dropping by nearly 50% over the last decade. It’s now clear that approach was ineffective at combating overdoses, and it left …

COLUMN: Cheney and Kinzinger put patriotism over politics

  • By ROBERT A. GEORGE Bloomberg Opinion

An often-said phrase — “Thank you for your service.” — is one that most Americans use when they see a member of the military at the airport or in the supermarket. We should also now use it whenever we see Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

COLUMN: 2022 was a good year if you are a mainstream Republican

  • By ELI LEHRER InsideSources.com

In many ways, 2022 might seem like it was a pretty bad year for Americans on the political right. After all, the year saw record budget deficits, spending bills loaded with corporate welfare, a legally dubious student loan scheme and disappointing election results for the Republican Party.