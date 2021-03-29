There is widespread agreement that during the pandemic students have suffered as a result of school lockdowns, shifts in instruction protocols, offsite learning and inequity in access to the tools of learning.

At great risk are students with special needs, especially those on the brink of aging out of the state's educational system.

Opinion

COLUMN: The Constitution protects us from majority tyranny

  • By JEANNE SHEEHAN, The Fulcrum

A Pew poll in late 2019 found trust in government had plummeted to a historically low 17%. That year, more than 60% of Americans told Gallup pollsters they have little confidence in the government's ability to address key domestic challenges.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Older special needs kids need our support

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Opinion

COLUMN: President's immigration changes threaten kids

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas - Whether one agrees with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's politics or thinks his lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was the result of "Neanderthal thinking," it's difficult to argue with his characterization of President Joe Biden's immigration policy as "reckless open borders."

Opinion

They Said It

"Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle."

Opinion

They Said It

"Smart people learn from everything and everyone, average people from their experiences, stupid people already have all the answers."

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Could you pass a test to become a citizen?

  • Dallas Morning News

If you were born in this country, there is a high probability that you know less about the Constitution and American history than do immigrants who become citizens. And various studies indicate you might flunk the citizenship exam.

Opinion

COLUMN: What I will miss about my pandemic existence

  • By TYLER COWEN, Bloomberg Opinion

With COVID-19 vaccines being made available by three drug companies now, it's likely that 2021 will be much better, or at least more normal, than 2020. But a question remains: Which parts of our pandemic existence will we find most difficult to give up?

Opinion

COLUMN: Democracy is all about having shared visions

  • By LORELIE KELLY, BYRON BLAND, FLOYD TOMPKINS JR. and DUNCAN MORROW, The Fulcrum

There comes a time when political leaders and ordinary citizens must choose to affirm and reinforce the institutions that make a democratic nation possible.