This is what government should not do: fail to offer relief, year after year, to adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse.
As Spotlight PA’s Stephen Caruso recently reported, “Survivors of childhood sexual abuse must continue waiting for their day in court after the Pennsylvania General Assembly failed to meet the deadline to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
When Vivek Ramaswamy said “The climate change agenda is a hoax,” it caused some to gasp because the person expressing this vile attitude could the next president if Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott and a few others drop out as Republican opponents. He’d also need Joe Biden …
The federal government operates three gigantic systems providing health care to millions of Americans. The VA takes care of veterans, Medicaid (whose costs are shared with states and localities) is coverage for the poor and Medicare is health insurance for seniors and people with disabilities.
A new study is offering data to back one of the core assumptions about the spread of COVID-19: The intensity of exposure to the virus matters, and vaccines and prior infections can only help so much — but they do indeed help.
We are just more than a week removed from Labor Day, and workers have much to celebrate. Unemployment is near its lowest level since the 1960s, and real wages are growing again. Post-pandemic inflation is finally under control, even if it’s not yet all the way back to normal.
The campaign to rehabilitate Vice President Kamala Harris’ image is well underway, suggesting the Democrats have finally recognized the potential problem her low public standing poses for President Joe Biden’s re-election.
Former President Donald Trump’s bail was set at $200,000 in Georgia’s Fulton County, 10% of which he paid to a private bail agent. Several others charged along with Trump in the racketeering case over the alleged attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat have already appeared, paid and be…
Back when banking was heavily regulated, the “three-six-three” rule prevailed. Bankers would pay 3% interest on depositors’ accounts, charge a 6% loan rate when lending out the depositors’ money and, with a profit practically assured, tee off on the golf course at 3 p.m. “Bankers’ hours” wer…
Nobody — or at least nobody who deserves to be taken seriously — thinks children should see pornography. And yet that’s exactly what’s happening, and at alarming rates: Studies in the U.S., as well as in France, Australia and elsewhere, show the average age at which young people first encoun…
A law review article claiming Donald Trump is automatically disqualified from holding elected office is getting attention in large part because it was written by two conservative, originalist law professors, William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen.
More than 165,000 students this month have begun classes for the fall semester at Penn State, Pitt, Temple and Lincoln, long before the state Senate returns to Harrisburg on Sept. 18 and the state House straggles in on Sept. 26.
What drove voters to the polls in Ohio wasn’t politics or partisanship — it was values. More and more people today are motivated not by party loyalty but by the issues they care about and the threats they see to their most basic rights.