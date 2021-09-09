It’s one of the smartest moves by state government in a long time.
On-site testing for the COVID-19 virus will be available at schools across the commonwealth this year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It’s one of the smartest moves by state government in a long time.
On-site testing for the COVID-19 virus will be available at schools across the commonwealth this year.
How does a local tradition get launched? Sometimes it just takes one person.
It’s one of the smartest moves by state government in a long time.
Driving home after our first day of co-op schooling, I felt overwhelmingly grateful.
Former President Donald Trump inspired pandemic skepticism, and now the skeptics are rejecting his appeal to get vaccinated.
When President Joe Biden arrived in the White House, he proclaimed grand ambitions for U.S. foreign policy.
Gun reform advocates, frustrated that President Joe Biden has put on the back burner his campaign vow to finally address America’s gun violence epidemic, are calling for the creation of a new top-level office to spearhead the issue.
Lost wars are supposed to provoke soul-searching. In America, they usually bring historical revisionism instead. When once-good wars go bad, Americans tend to conclude there was nothing redeeming about them in the first place.
The bombings outside the Kabul airport, which killed 13 American service members and scores of Afghans, bring two facts into stark relief.
One group that hasn’t received much attention in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is American veterans, whose tours of duty has long since ended.
The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is coming, and with it the realization that a whole generation does not know about the tragedy or entirely get it.
Pennsylvania will not be investigated by the Justice Department over its decision to order nursing homes to accept residents who had been treated for COVID-19 in a hospital, but that doesn’t mean the state shouldn’t be conducting its own review and assessment of how it handled the pandemic.
Americans are folding up their sweatpants, putting away their mixing bowls and even reining in their enthusiasm for home improvements.
As President Joe Biden’s poll numbers plummet, former President Donald Trump’s four years in office are looking better by the day.
The debate about former, disgraced President Donald Trump’s influence on the direction of the Republican Party tends to be watched now based on isolated Republican primaries.
President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan has few vocal defenders.
In 1983, Harvard-educated psychiatrist turned Carter administration bureaucrat turned conservative pundit Charles Krauthammer wrote a remarkably prescient column for Time magazine about “the mirror-image fallacy” — the presumption of so many American policymakers and Americans in general tha…
One of my great concerns about the pandemic was that it would hinder the global mobility of people and labor, perhaps permanently.
The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older should spur federal, state and local governments to impose widespread vaccine mandates.
So this is not the 2021 school opening we were all hoping for.
Artificial intelligence has insinuated its way into our daily lives, whether we are aware.
Congress created the Do Not Call Registry in 2003 by an overwhelming bipartisan vote, and still robocalls kept coming.
We’ve all heard it: “We have been trying to reach you regarding your car’s extended warranty.”
Reports, found in both journalism and advocacy group statements, that new election laws will “restrict” voting or have an “anti-voter” effect misrepresent what many of the laws will do.
Outrage among state lawmakers over the most recent scandal regarding one of their own is so overwhelming that they have vowed to leap into action and ... review their own ethics rules that facilitate criminal behavior. That’ll show ‘em!
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 24, the 236th day of 2021. There are 129 days left in the year.
Today is Monday, Aug. 23, the 235th day of 2021. There are 130 days left in the year.
The once-in-a-decade redrawing of the state’s legislative districts is an inherently political process since four of the five commission members charged with the redistricting are elected lawmakers.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the lead sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms.
1085 MF Tractor with cab. First $3500 takes it. Please ca…
(1) Gravely 48 snowblade, (1) Gravely gear box for mower …
Franklin Area School District is looking to fill several …
House for sale by owner - Zoned commercial and residentia…
Knox 161 Stewart Road, 3 Family Garage Sale Fri. & Sa…
Lost male cat on Gurney Rd in Fkln. Large, long hair, gra…
Multi family sale Fri & Sat 8:30-4:00 at 22614 Titusv…
Offering up to $200 Sign on Bonus. Excellent part time op…