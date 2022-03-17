Once upon a time in Pennsylvania, every town of a certain size or importance seemed to have its own college.

There were reasons for this. Many of these schools were started in the early half of the 19th century, when traveling 30 miles was a long haul. Leaving the old homestead to go away to school in the big city in 1849 would be like leaving Pennsylvania to go to school in Michigan. More schools and closer schools meant more opportunity.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Lies will have no boundary on Trump's Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump, infamous for having lied tens of thousands of times during his presidency and now facing a subpoena in New York for possibly having lied on his financial forms and tax returns, has now launched an ironically named new social media app, Truth Social.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Extremism has the upper hand in politics

  • By JONATHAN BYDLAK InsideSources.com

It’s no secret that Republicans and Democrats have retreated toward the extremes in recent years. Trump-era Republicans leaned into their populist base, while the progressives increasingly set the agenda of the Democratic Party.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Jackson checks a lot of boxes for Biden, court

  • By HARRY LITMAN Los Angeles Times

Since Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson assumed the front-runner’s position to replace him. President Joe Biden has named her his nominee and, if confirmed, she will become the first black woman on the court.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Home COVID-19 tests arrived way too late

On Jan. 18, the day the federal government’s website allowing Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests opened (one day before its official launch, and the only time anything in this story happens ahead of schedule), and we requested ours.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: The time for women to run for office is now

  • By LAURA MERRIFIELD WILSON The Fulcrum

Organize your campaign and submit your filing paperwork, ladies, because now is the time to run. Women are critically underrepresented in government, regardless of the level or branch.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Our latest Cold War with Russia is a 'hot war'

  • By DOYLE McMANUS Los Angeles Times

No matter how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine evolves, it already marks a turning point in history: the end of a 30-year period of relative peace in Europe and a return to hostility between Russia and its neighbors — a kind of Cold War 2.0.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: 'Right-sizing' PASSHE was right thing to do

When a business hands out pink slips, they sometimes say they are “right-sizing,” if only because it sounds a lot less harsh and more forward-looking than saying they are sending a portion of their workers to the unemployment line.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Women's rights have come far, but not far enough

After all the epic upheaval in the 1970s over the Equal Rights Amendment, some argue the constitutional amendment declaring, simply, that women must be afforded the same rights as men officially became law last month — two years after Virginia ratified it and put it over the 38-state thresho…

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Democrats’ gas tax holiday would be costly

With inflation and price hikes pinching household budgets, Democrats are desperately looking for ways to show voters they’re doing something to ease the pain ahead of midterm elections — and the latest proposal is a gas tax holiday.

Opinion

LETTER: Everyone should be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Editor, I believe that everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my shots. The first didn’t work because I have multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. People who don’t get the shot put me at risk. I always wear a mask, but it protects other people more than me. I give up on those who will n…