Thousands of parents caring for children with physical or intellectual disabilities are facing a catastrophic crisis. They can’t get help to take care of their families at a time when they need it most.
Thousands of families can’t find people willing to accept the meager wages the state pays workers who come into homes to support people with disabilities. If you think Walmart, Amazon or McDonalds can’t find workers, the situation is doubly dire for families who depend on “direct support professionals,” or DSPs, to help them care for their children.
I recently experienced heart problems. I went to a local hospital ER, where I was told that I needed to be transported to a larger hospital. It took 55 hours and an expanded search before I was able to be sent to Passavant Hospital. Beds were jammed with unvaccinated COVID-19 cases.
From the very beginning of the pandemic, when we called it coronavirus, political leaders tasked with making moment-to-moment decisions to protect public health have relied on a steady stream of data: new infections, breakthrough cases, variant dominance and tragically, deaths.
Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly.
Prices have been increasing at the fastest rate in decades, but we haven’t been having a debate about inflation. We’ve been having five. We might do a better job of thinking through the issues if we distinguish among them.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction last week on five counts of conspiring to recruit girls for her perverted ex-paramour is the closest — for now — we will get to a reckoning in the Jeffrey Epstein case. It may not be everything, but after all these years, it’s a very important moment for the vi…
Bravo, Bill de Blasio, the former New York mayor who announced before he left office that the city’s public schools will stop quarantining entire classrooms when one or more students test positive for COVID-19.
The battle lines over abortion rights have been drawn nationally. During summer, the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to deliver a blow to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion, when the justices are expected to affirm a ban on abortions after 15 wee…
Children in western Pennsylvania have an increased risk of developing cancer just because of where they live, as they are being exposed to toxic chemicals, including arsenic, lead and radium, because of wastewater road dumping.
New Year’s resolutions are for the birds. At a minimum they require us to be able to predict a few things about the coming year, and if we’ve learned anything in the past two years it’s that predicting the future is a fool’s game.
Across the nation, civic groups, faith leaders and alarmed citizens are staging hundreds of candlelight vigils and marches in support of voting rights and contacting Congress to mark one year since the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, is a political hero today not just because he’s standing in the way of his party’s reckless and overreaching spending bill, although that certainly is an admirable service to the country, but also because he stood up for the people of his state.
Nearly two years into a global pandemic and a year past a deadly coup attempt, it’s easy to feel worn down by the churn of news. But if you know where to look, there’s also a lot to be hopeful about, too.