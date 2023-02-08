EDITORIAL: Pennsylvania's job edict is more about perception

Gov. Josh Shapiro quickly fulfilled one of his campaign promises, just a day after his inauguration. His first executive order decrees that a four-year college degree is not a prerequisite for 92% of the 72,000 jobs under the executive branch of the state government.
The order widely was portrayed as “opening” thousands of those jobs to Pennsylvanians without degrees — 70% of the working-age population.
It’s very reasonable that when you’re paying thousands of dollars in fees for a service, you expect it to be done well. You certainly don’t expect your fees to be dramatically increased to coincide with the service being performed much slower and less efficiently, as has now been proposed fo…
After he was elected speakeron the 15th ballot, Kevin McCarthy promised the U.S. House under Republican leadership would protect the national economy, saying the party was committed to “stop wasteful Washington spending, to lower the price of groceries, gas, cars, housing, and stop the risin…
After a very diplomatic hand-wringing, the U.S. and Germany have decided to send battle tanks to Ukraine, a critical step toward helping the country take back territory seized by Russian forces during last year’s invasion.
The fact that the five Memphis police officers accused in the beating death of black motorist Tyre Nichols are themselves black could clarify the issue of police violence, which is more complicated than just a few bigoted white officers.
One appropriate response to this month’s move by the University of Texas at Austin, the University of North Texas, and other state schools’ decisions to ban TikTok from their wired and Wi-Fi networks might be: “big woo.”
The Biden administration has passed its halfway point, and a review of its foreign policy decisions suggests an administration touting the return of diplomacy while failing to meaningfully deliver on this tenet in many ways.
It’s great news that the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin survived after suffering a near-death experience from cardiac arrest, but the NFL injury report from any given Sunday underscores the violence that consumes football and can leave players with a lifetime of debilitating injuries.
Our institutions of higher education are not exactly stepping up during this moment of generational change. At a minimum, these institutions are not keeping up and, at worst, they are failing us altogether.
Naturalization ceremonies are inherently patriotic. People enter the courtroom, convention center or stadium as noncitizens and leave with a certificate of naturalization declaring them citizens of the United States of America. Many bring their entire families to share with them the honor of…
Shutting down the border or stopping all asylum claims is ludicrous, immoral and illegal. But so is accepting chaos and official inaction It’s up to the federal government to effectively manage the population movement, ensuring an asylum evaluation process that is both complete and efficient.
Perhaps not since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks have the spacious skies over America been as empty as they were earlier this month when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flights grounded over a computer malfunction.
No one was expecting a buddy moment when Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott met President Joe Biden at the tarmac for the Democrat’s high-stakes border visit. Yet, it’s sad and telling that a hostile letter that Abbott delivered to Biden after shaking hands is seemingly the bulk of their comm…
The U.S. can be a quite self-centered nation. Americans witnessed it during the multiday saga on the floor of the House of Representatives, as Republican lawmakers fought among themselves over who deserved the speakership. Kevin McCarthy eventually claimed the gavel on the 15th vote .