Catching up with a friend over Zoom, I wondered what might have happened if China had come clean about the presence and origins of COVID-19 before it spread beyond Wuhan. But, my friend asked, wouldn't the United States have done the same and tried to hide it, too?
Although we've made significant progress over the last two centuries to expand the freedom to vote, self-interested politicians in numerous states are trying to turn back the clock to a dark period in our history and create significant barriers to voting for certain Americans, especially bla…
Ballot shortages and misprints plagued the primary election last month in spots across Pennsylvania - even as the state is striving to rebuild trust, especially among Republicans, in the voting process.