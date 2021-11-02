EDITORIAL: Police break pledge to 'protect' and serve'

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth shows of bravery and dedication from nurses, doctors and other health care workers. In a less dramatic way, other essential workers, from supermarket clerks to bus drivers, have stepped up to serve the public at risk to themselves.
However, pockets of law-enforcement officers refuse to get vaccinated. From Los Angeles to Chicago to New York City, a surprisingly high percentage of those who have taken an oath to protect and serve the public are — with the support of their police unions — choosing to put themselves, their fellow officers and the public at risk.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth shows of bravery and dedication from nurses, doctors and other health care workers. In a less dramatic way, other essential workers, from supermarket clerks to bus drivers, have stepped up to serve the public at risk to themselves.
China recently launched a test missile that whirled around the entire planet traveling at five times the speed of sound, and previewing hypersonic duplicates someday possibly threatening nuclear obliteration all over the place.
When the Supreme Court rules in the coming months on the Mississippi and Texas laws substantially restricting abortions, it will do more than decide the future of its 1973 ruling legalizing a woman’s right to end her pregnancy.
The next time we’re tempted to passively ride out a societal injustice, we should think of North Penn School District mother Jennifer Diffley, who proved the adage that one person can make a difference.
I am increasingly disturbed by what I call “mask apartheid.” If you have attended a conference or public event recently, you might have noticed it: The wealthier attendees are not usually wearing face masks, but the poorer servers and staff almost always are wearing them.
While it is nonsensical to try to prescribe a diagnosis to America’s current state of civic discourse — from dumping manure on the White House lawn in the name of climate action to attending the Met Gala to demand we “tax the rich” — we often blame partisan politics.
The U.S. Postal Service recently launched a postal banking pilot program that allows customers to cash payroll and business checks up to $500 in four cities: Washington, Baltimore, the Bronx and Falls Church, Virginia.
On Oct. 4, three days after the U.S. Postal Service implemented degraded standards for first-class mail, ensuring delivery will be slower than in the 1970s, it announced it was getting into a new business: check cashing.
When the Biden administration proposed allowing the federal government to negotiate Medicare drug prices, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the result would be drug-price drops of between 57% and 75%.
A Nobel Peace Prize doesn’t solve thorny political problems. It didn’t draw a line under apartheid when South African activist Albert Luthuli won it in 1960, or bring freedom to the Soviet Union when physicist and human rights campaigner Andrei Sakharov did in 1975.
Apparently we’re kicking off the “War on the War on Christmas” early this year by freaking out over the ways that the many odd kinks in the supply chain could affect the shopping and shipping of gifts this year.
The post-census redistricting process around the country presents an important test for centrists to either live up to fundamental ideals, such as fairness and choosing what’s best for the country, or go for the jugular the way the extremists in both parties do.
Congressional testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen drove home an important message: Facebook is actively harming millions, perhaps billions, of users around the world with a host of algorithms designed to boost engagement and advertising revenue.