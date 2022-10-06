EDITORIAL: Political agenda everyone agrees on

Despite the heated and hyper-partisan rhetoric of the campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate, a poll of 600 registered Pennsylvania voters, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, showed Republicans, Democrats and Independents overwhelmingly favor a nonpartisan agenda to, among other things, create manufacturing jobs, expand vocational training, and maintain affordable and reliable energy through natural gas, wind, solar and nuclear.
“The public is not as divided as politicians — or the rest of us — tend to think,” said Jeff Nobers, executive director of nonpartisan Pittsburgh Works Together. “The voters in Pennsylvania are willing to do what’s necessary to turn the state around and make it the powerhouse it should be. But the politicians have to listen.”
Despite the heated and hyper-partisan rhetoric of the campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate, a poll of 600 registered Pennsylvania voters, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, showed Republicans, Democrats and Independents overwhelmingly favor a nonpartisan agenda to, among other things,…
My husband joined the Navy in March 1999, and within 30 months we were engulfed in a war that would last the rest of his military career. When his ship pulled out of New York Harbor on 9/11, I never dreamed that we would still be at war when he retired in November 2020.
Last month, the Department of Justice unsealed a case against an Iranian agent charged with plotting the assassination of former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton. In the alleged murder-for-hire scheme, the defendant attempted to pay operatives $300,000 to carry out the assassinatio…
A new Illinois law allows high schools to teach media literacy to students in all subjects. In case skeptics are tempted to portray this as some kind of underground conspiracy to indoctrinate kids, it’s exactly the opposite.
Every organization and community has some assortment of obstacles to navigate in order to join. There’s some base knowledge of “how we do things here” that you need to either have or acquire in a hurry.
A business in Clarion recently asked a customer to leave the store over a difference in opinion about a political statement. Businesses should always leave their political views private and not let it impede sales.
Sir Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion states for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. While Newton was describing this phenomenon in relation to physics, the basic principle also applies to society in general.
By almost any measure, the U.S. remains in the grip of a gun-violence epidemic. Since the beginning of 2022, more than 30,000 Americans have died from firearms an additional 27,000 have been wounded. Among developed economies, the U.S. suffers more gun-related deaths per capita than the next…
Albert Einstein once wrote “It is not enough to teach a man a specialty.” He believed in addition to preparing people to enter the workforce, we all need to acquire a lively feeling for values, a vivid sense of beauty and of the morally good.
It was early morning last week when I awoke at my home in West Tisbury — one of six small towns on the island of Martha’s Vineyard — to find deer munching on my shrubs, an early fall chill in the air and the disturbing news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had flown about 50 migrants, mostly f…
Gambling enables state legislators to bring in revenue indirectly. By taxing gambling operations, politicians remove themselves a step from the people who truly pay the tax — gamblers who lose their money.
A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled police can pull over drivers with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships.