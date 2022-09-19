For many decades, possessing even a small amount of marijuana could mean big legal trouble.

Regardless of whether someone caught with a personal-use amount of pot served time, the arrest and conviction record was a sentence in itself. It could prevent the offender from entering college, getting a job, having access to a wide array of public services, or even volunteering at their children’s schools.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: A warning for scientists who love issuing them

  • By FAYE FLAM Bloomberg Opinion

Climate-change activists should take some lessons from the mismanagement and miscommunication surrounding the pandemic. In both cases, people across the political spectrum feel helpless in the face of the problem. In both cases, experts need to figure out how to get people to overcome these …

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Wolf still has real work at hand

We recently took the Republican-controlled state Legislature to task for continuing to chew on Act 77 and its aftermath in recent elections like a pack of dogs with a particularly juicy bone.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Is Biden's student debt forgiveness plan fair?

  • By L.Z. GRANDERSON Los Angeles Times

What is fair? That is the question of the hour, as politicians and everyday Americans on both sides of the aisle debate the pros and cons of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Republican paranoia could cost party election

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

The terror that mainstream conservative Republican politicians have felt over the threat of being called insufficiently conservative — of being tagged as Republicans in Name Only — has made governing difficult for them since the 1990s.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: U.S., Russia, China not talking is a danger

  • By DANIEL R. DePETRIS Chicago Tribune

The world, we are often told, is now defined by great power competition, where states like China and Russia are either seeking to overthrow the so-called rules-based international order or stealthily working within the system to change it to their benefit.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Assess state's work on recycling

Pennsylvania led the nation in 1988 when it adopted a new law that vastly accelerated waste recycling, and there is little doubt that the law has kept millions of tons of reusable materials out of landfills.