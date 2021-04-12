America must finally launch an infrastructure-rebuilding program.
Leaders from both parties have repeatedly floated the prospect of an infrastructure plan for years, only to have the discussions pre-empted by partisan rancor.
Speaking about his ambitious infrastructure plans in a news conference, President Joe Biden recently said, "One in five miles of our highways and major roads are in poor condition," "More than one-third of our bridges" need repaired, and "we rank 13th globally in infrastructure."
Whether you think history repeats itself or rhymes, when it comes to the question of how a liberal octogenarian's time at the Supreme Court should draw to a close, it certainly feels like deja vu all over again.
Even before our oldest serving president was inaugurated, a progressive chorus began calling for our oldest sitting justice to retire.
Life brings plenty of challenges on its own. And our lives intersect with other peoples' lives in ways that can bring pain and problems.
The attempt of the right wing to exploit cultural divisions may be cynical and unhelpful, but that doesn't mean the divisions are not real.
I pay moderate attention to my carbon footprint. It just seems like the right thing to do.
During the primary election in May, voters will be presented with three ballot questions about proposed amendments to the state Constitution.
Scholars have debated for years whether the United States is polarized. The minority view is the country is not.
One of the largest criminal investigations in American history is happening right now, and it's one we should not forget.
The Democratic-led House recently passed HR 1, a compendium of changes relating to campaign finance, ethics and voting access. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Senate will take up the bill.
One of the major tactics of segregation, and oppression based on race, especially but not exclusively in the South, was denial of voting rights to the black man and woman, and voter suppression.
