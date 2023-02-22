There is something about America’s recent intense focus on the threat posed by balloons that is reminiscent of the “Summer of the Shark” in 2001, when sensationalistic coverage of shark attacks whipped the nation into a frenzy — until a real disaster came along on Sept. 11.

That’s not to suggest the U.S. should ignore unidentified flying objects wandering into its air space, particularly when at least one of them was confirmed to be a Chinese spy balloon.

COLUMN: Reasons why our schools have become more political

  • By DAVID A. HOPKINS Bloomberg Opinion

In politics, domestic issues tend to fall into one of two categories: economic or cultural. But it’s getting harder these days to decide where education belongs. That’s because Democrats and Republicans are talking about the issue differently — and their rhetorical dissimilarity shows how ea…

EDITORIAL: Put a pin in the spy balloon hysteria

COLUMN: Harris' biggest problem are her allies and boss

  • By FRANCIS WILKINSON Bloomberg Opinion

President Joe Biden is still old. That observation might not seem quite so relevant after Biden delivered a spirited State of the Union address that accomplished all the White House could reasonably have hoped it would.

EDITORIAL: So, who's to blame for those mishandled documents?

Controversies surrounding the discovery of classified documents in the personal quarters of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence have helped some misperceptions flourish about how those documents wind up in places they shouldn’t be.

COLUMN: China's spy balloon inflates tension with U.S.

  • By JAY AMBROSE Tribune News Service

On top of genocide of Chinese Muslims, crushing Hong Kong’s democracy and plans to take over enterprising and happily independent Taiwan, the super-ambitious, totalitarian, morally misinformed Chinese Communist Party has been coming after the United States in every way imaginable.

COLUMN: America provides equal opportunity for all

  • By PATRICE ONWUKA InsideSources.com

I love America because only in America can a poor “guy off the boat” speaking with a thick Croatian accent rise to become one of the most successful businessmen and recognizable TV personalities today, “Shark Tank’s” Robert Herjavec.

COLUMN: It's all about our freedom in America

  • By CHRIS TALGO InsideSources.com

Although the last few years have been difficult for most Americans, there still is much to love about the country President Abraham Lincoln called “the last best hope of Earth” and President Ronald Reagan labeled “the shining city on a hill.”

COLUMN: The truth is In the mind of the beholder

  • By CHRISTIAN F. Nunes InsideSources.com

America has always had a complicated relationship with the truth. From the Vietnam War to the Iraq War, from swiftboating to birtherism to “alternative facts,” and, of course, the whitewashed versions of history being taught in our schools, truth is in the mind of the beholder.

COLUMN: 2024 Biden vs Trump? Don't put money on it yet

  • By CARL P. LEUBSDORF Dallas Morning News

In touting her own presidential qualifications, Nikki Haley sounded a familiar theme that is likely to be heard a lot in the 2024 presidential race. It’s a potential problem for both current front-runners.

EDITORIAL: Pennsylvania's job edict is more about perception

Gov. Josh Shapiro quickly fulfilled one of his campaign promises, just a day after his inauguration. His first executive order decrees that a four-year college degree is not a prerequisite for 92% of the 72,000 jobs under the executive branch of the state government.

EDITORIAL: McCarthy must get serious about economy

After he was elected speakeron the 15th ballot, Kevin McCarthy promised the U.S. House under Republican leadership would protect the national economy, saying the party was committed to “stop wasteful Washington spending, to lower the price of groceries, gas, cars, housing, and stop the risin…