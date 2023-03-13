Under the 2004 state law that authorized casino gambling, almost everything about the gambling enterprise is supposed to be subject to public disclosure. Now, it’s obvious Pennsylvania’s grossly inadequate lobbying disclosure law works against that mandated transparency.

The news organization Spotlight PA has reported that, weeks after a state Gaming Commission member and counsel met privately with two lobbyists for the Parx Casino, the board changed its position on a matter crucial to the casino industry.

COLUMN: Alec Baldwin failed every gun safety rule

  • By MAY MAILMAN InsideSources.com

We can all agree that Alec Baldwin did not mean to kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, leaving her husband a widower and her then-9-year-old son motherless. He should not be, and was not, charged with murder. But, nor should this killing be brushed off as an accident, a tragedy of working …

COLUMN: McCarthy's leadership plan shows no sign of working

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

The Republican majority in the U.S. House is about 2 months old, but it’s already clear that Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s attempt to mollify his party’s extremist faction risks hurting the country without guaranteeing the thing he wants most: to keep his job as House leader.

EDITORIAL: Surge in crime prompts Lightfoot's downfall

If there’s one issue responsible for the surprising downfall of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot — who became the city’s first incumbent to lose reelection in four decades, after failing to advance out of a primary round — it’s public safety. Here’s hoping other big-city mayors get the message.

COLUMN: King, Eisenhower had militarism pegged right

  • By FRANZ BURNIER Chicago Tribune

As another observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday passed in January and we once again celebrated Black History Month in February, I’m still haunted by Jonathan Eig’s op-ed — “We have lost sight of MLK’s radical vision” — that appeared earlier this year in the Chicago Tribune.

EDITORIAL: Whether the lab or nature, China has answers on virus

That the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence now believes the deadly plague we call COVID-19 escaped from a Chinese research lab in Wuhan more than three years ago only heightens the need to keep looking for the origin of the virus.

COLUMN: How should we define this Ukraine war?

  • By GISELLE DONNELLY InsideSources.com

War, it is rightly said, is the realm of uncertainty. This mantra is worth chanting after last week’s first anniversary of Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.

COLUMN: Reasons why our schools have become more political

  • By DAVID A. HOPKINS Bloomberg Opinion

In politics, domestic issues tend to fall into one of two categories: economic or cultural. But it’s getting harder these days to decide where education belongs. That’s because Democrats and Republicans are talking about the issue differently — and their rhetorical dissimilarity shows how ea…

EDITORIAL: Put a pin in the spy balloon hysteria

There is something about America’s recent intense focus on the threat posed by balloons that is reminiscent of the “Summer of the Shark” in 2001, when sensationalistic coverage of shark attacks whipped the nation into a frenzy — until a real disaster came along on Sept. 11.