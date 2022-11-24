When Pennsylvania confronts its own problems, stealing great ideas from other states is not a crime — it’s commendable.

Facing a severe, nationwide shortage of substitute teachers, Pennsylvania should steal an idea from Ohio that would raise the number of substitute teachers by dropping some of the requirements to do it.

COLUMN: Republicans really do have plenty to celebrate

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

On election night, a lot of Republicans bypassed the Champagne for brown-colored liquor, and they’re still feeling surly in the days after. But they shouldn’t wallow in disappointment. There’s plenty of basis for conservative cheer.

COLUMN: Sunak among influences of Indian talent in West

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

With Rishi Sunak as prime minister of the U.K., it can’t denied what has been evident for a while: Indian talent is revolutionizing the Western world far more than had been expected to 10 or 15 years ago.

COLUMN: Here's the question that matters most after midterms

  • By CLIVE CROOK Bloomberg Opinion

Democrats performed much better than expected in the midterm elections. I should concede at the outset that I was among those who expected (and hoped, for reasons I’ll come to) that they’d be more firmly rebuked. I also acknowledge this surprise raises a very good question: How did pollsters…

EDITORIAL: State insists on paying polluters

Pennsylvania has failed to get a piece of the new domestic wave of high-tech, next-generation microchip production, as major producers have broken ground on nearly $100 billion worth of new plants in Arizona, Ohio and upstate New York.

COLUMN: RSV spikes among kids, but parents can take action

  • By LISA JARVIS Bloomberg Opinion

A surge in cases of a common respiratory virus is filling up pediatric hospital beds around the U.S. The early and swift arrival of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is stretching the limits of an already exhausted health care system. Layer on COVID-19 and the flu, and you’ve got the maki…

EDITORIAL: One case of polio presents a global threat

Few Americans remember when polio-stricken children relied on 7-foot-long iron cylinders to breathe. At its peak in early 1950s, polio caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis a year and over 3,000 deaths in the U.S. alone. In the decades that followed, a massive vaccination campaign nearl…

Today in History

Today is Monday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2022. There are 47 days left in the year.

COLUMN: Abortion is about all of us

  • By CHRISTIAN F. NUNES InsideSources.com

Those who perpetuate the perception that abortion is a stand-alone issue, separate from “important issues,” are endangering Americans. All Americans.