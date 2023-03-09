Pennsylvania voters told state representatives in November that they want positive change rather than the policy stagnation, polarization and cheap political theater to which they have been subjected for more than a decade.
Those voters created a Democratic majority for the first time in 12 years, albeit by the narrowest possible margin, 102 seats to 101.
A lawsuit filed late last month by the family of Malcolm X, on the 58th anniversary of his assassination in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom, might clear up the secrecy, lies and misinformation that still shroud the historical record.
As another observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday passed in January and we once again celebrated Black History Month in February, I’m still haunted by Jonathan Eig’s op-ed — “We have lost sight of MLK’s radical vision” — that appeared earlier this year in the Chicago Tribune.
That the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence now believes the deadly plague we call COVID-19 escaped from a Chinese research lab in Wuhan more than three years ago only heightens the need to keep looking for the origin of the virus.
The Biden administration has launched a humanitarian parole program to temporarily admit certain Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans, and discourage migrants from embarking on dangerous treks to the U.S. border.
Dylan Lyons was only doing his job. Reporting from the scene of a recent deadly shooting, the 24-year-old journalist for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, Florida, was working to gather facts about a tragedy.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who could become a presidential candidate in 2028, if not 2024, went on the offensive against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible rival for the highest office in the land.
President Joe Biden should call off construction crews gathering at the southernmost edge of California’s coastline to erect a border wall that epitomizes former President Donald Trump’s dystopian vision.
Unless President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were supposed to be recalibrating the hot bearing detectors on Norfolk Southern’s trains, it’s hard to blame them for the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.
Like the rest of the sane universe, we couldn’t believe the gall of Puffin U.K. when word came out that the publishing house and the Roald Dahl Story Co., the entity that manages his work, had conspired to make hundreds of changes to the writers’ iconic books.
Since 2020, the number of people depending on SNAP benefits — the government program previously called food stamps — has grown. In 2019, the number of Pennsylvanians was 1.6 million. Today, it is 1.8 million.
Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s historic decision on school funding, issued earlier this month, honors the state Constitution’s clear intent to ensure all children have access to a decent education.
In politics, domestic issues tend to fall into one of two categories: economic or cultural. But it’s getting harder these days to decide where education belongs. That’s because Democrats and Republicans are talking about the issue differently — and their rhetorical dissimilarity shows how ea…
There is something about America’s recent intense focus on the threat posed by balloons that is reminiscent of the “Summer of the Shark” in 2001, when sensationalistic coverage of shark attacks whipped the nation into a frenzy — until a real disaster came along on Sept. 11.
President Joe Biden is still old. That observation might not seem quite so relevant after Biden delivered a spirited State of the Union address that accomplished all the White House could reasonably have hoped it would.