Some mysteries go unsolved, but who perpetrated the inhumane “brain attacks” in 2016 on 1,500 American diplomats stationed in Cuba and other parts of the world shouldn’t be one of them.
It’s hard to fathom that all these years after Americans were beset with headaches, dizziness, tinnitus and other symptoms, some of them permanent, the U.S. intelligence community concluded the diplomats were unlikely to have been victims of attacks by a foreign enemy.
Fentanyl has become the No. 1 cause of death for American adults under age 50. It’s an indiscriminate killer, claiming the lives of quiet teens and young parents, Wall Street traders and celebrities alike.
If you ask the wrong question, you’re likely to get the wrong answer.If the question is, “Do masks worn outside medical settings work to protect against COVID-19 and respiratory diseases?” — or its politically charged companion, “Do you believe in masks?” — don’t be surprised if answers are …
Citing a classified intelligence report provided to members of Congress, the Wall Street Journal recently reported the U.S. Energy Department has now concluded with “low confidence” that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely began after an unintentional laboratory leak in China.
If you think it’s unfair for would-be concertgoers to have to go through services like Ticketmaster, you might be shocked to learn that the Biden administration has issued a rule to force would-be asylum-seekers who transited through more than one country without being rejected for asylum th…
The unintentional shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 on the set of the film “Rust” in New Mexico is tragic. But not all tragedies translate to criminal behavior and being accused of a crime.
We can all agree that Alec Baldwin did not mean to kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, leaving her husband a widower and her then-9-year-old son motherless. He should not be, and was not, charged with murder. But, nor should this killing be brushed off as an accident, a tragedy of working …
Under the 2004 state law that authorized casino gambling, almost everything about the gambling enterprise is supposed to be subject to public disclosure. Now, it’s obvious Pennsylvania’s grossly inadequate lobbying disclosure law works against that mandated transparency.
The Republican majority in the U.S. House is about 2 months old, but it’s already clear that Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s attempt to mollify his party’s extremist faction risks hurting the country without guaranteeing the thing he wants most: to keep his job as House leader.
If there’s one issue responsible for the surprising downfall of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot — who became the city’s first incumbent to lose reelection in four decades, after failing to advance out of a primary round — it’s public safety. Here’s hoping other big-city mayors get the message.
Pennsylvania voters told state representatives in November that they want positive change rather than the policy stagnation, polarization and cheap political theater to which they have been subjected for more than a decade.
A lawsuit filed late last month by the family of Malcolm X, on the 58th anniversary of his assassination in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom, might clear up the secrecy, lies and misinformation that still shroud the historical record.
As another observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday passed in January and we once again celebrated Black History Month in February, I’m still haunted by Jonathan Eig’s op-ed — “We have lost sight of MLK’s radical vision” — that appeared earlier this year in the Chicago Tribune.
That the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence now believes the deadly plague we call COVID-19 escaped from a Chinese research lab in Wuhan more than three years ago only heightens the need to keep looking for the origin of the virus.
Dylan Lyons was only doing his job. Reporting from the scene of a recent deadly shooting, the 24-year-old journalist for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, Florida, was working to gather facts about a tragedy.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who could become a presidential candidate in 2028, if not 2024, went on the offensive against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible rival for the highest office in the land.
President Joe Biden should call off construction crews gathering at the southernmost edge of California’s coastline to erect a border wall that epitomizes former President Donald Trump’s dystopian vision.
Unless President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were supposed to be recalibrating the hot bearing detectors on Norfolk Southern’s trains, it’s hard to blame them for the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.
Like the rest of the sane universe, we couldn’t believe the gall of Puffin U.K. when word came out that the publishing house and the Roald Dahl Story Co., the entity that manages his work, had conspired to make hundreds of changes to the writers’ iconic books.