The special elections for three Pennsylvania state House of Representatives seats will be held Tuesday.

That’s what a three-judge Commonwealth Court panel had ruled last month.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Don't just stop at TiKTok in social media restriction

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN Fort Worth Star-Telegram

One appropriate response to this month’s move by the University of Texas at Austin, the University of North Texas, and other state schools’ decisions to ban TikTok from their wired and Wi-Fi networks might be: “big woo.”

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: On foreign policy, Biden gets a ‘D’

  • By MEAGHAN MOBBS InsideSources.com

The Biden administration has passed its halfway point, and a review of its foreign policy decisions suggests an administration touting the return of diplomacy while failing to meaningfully deliver on this tenet in many ways.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Injury to players is way-too common danger in NFL

It’s great news that the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin survived after suffering a near-death experience from cardiac arrest, but the NFL injury report from any given Sunday underscores the violence that consumes football and can leave players with a lifetime of debilitating injuries.

Opinion

COLUMN: Is science in need of a language update?

  • BY LYNN SCHMIDT St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Our institutions of higher education are not exactly stepping up during this moment of generational change. At a minimum, these institutions are not keeping up and, at worst, they are failing us altogether.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Welcome to largest class of new citizens in 15 years

Naturalization ceremonies are inherently patriotic. People enter the courtroom, convention center or stadium as noncitizens and leave with a certificate of naturalization declaring them citizens of the United States of America. Many bring their entire families to share with them the honor of…

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: We can help people seeking asylum

Shutting down the border or stopping all asylum claims is ludicrous, immoral and illegal. But so is accepting chaos and official inaction It’s up to the federal government to effectively manage the population movement, ensuring an asylum evaluation process that is both complete and efficient.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Abbott can do better than his letter to Biden

No one was expecting a buddy moment when Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott met President Joe Biden at the tarmac for the Democrat’s high-stakes border visit. Yet, it’s sad and telling that a hostile letter that Abbott delivered to Biden after shaking hands is seemingly the bulk of their comm…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: House speakership saga exposes self-centeredness

  • By DANIEL DePETRIS Chicago Tribune

The U.S. can be a quite self-centered nation. Americans witnessed it during the multiday saga on the floor of the House of Representatives, as Republican lawmakers fought among themselves over who deserved the speakership. Kevin McCarthy eventually claimed the gavel on the 15th vote .

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Common school board is worth the try

Pennsylvania’s 500 school boards regularly prove that it’s overly optimistic to take nine people off the street, put them in a room, and expect them to run enterprises that spend more than $33 billion a year in local, state and federal money.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Parties have done an about-face with minority voters

  • By RACHEL FERGUSON InsideSources.com

Through a phenomenon called “linked fate,” small or marginalized groups tend to vote more as a unit rather than as individuals, assuming that without doing so they might not have a loud enough voice in the political system.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Speaker fiasco proved GOP believes in diversity

  • By ROBERT A. GEORGE Bloomberg Opinion

Streaming’s latest hit show, “McCarthy Agonistes,” ended its five-day run, but the protracted vote for speaker of the House highlighted one unexpected, yet welcome, facet of the Republican Party: actual diversity — and not just of the ideological variety.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Higher education heads in the wrong direction

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

The various “political correctness” scandals on college campuses, such as a group at Stanford University recommending against the use of the words “American” and “immigrant,” get a lot of headlines. But there are more gradual, less visible changes that also contribute to the declining status…