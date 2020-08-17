Facing a decision of monumental importance to students, schools and parents, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association traded punts but solved nothing.
In a Aug. 6 press conference, Wolf announced the state would recommend, but not require, that schools postpone sports until January. That came as a shock to the PIAA board, which had already slated Aug. 10 as the beginning of the practice season for football, with other sports to start a week later. On Aug. 7, the board pushed that date back two weeks, hoping for more clarification from the governor.