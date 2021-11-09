EDITORIAL: State can learn from neonatal drug rules

According to a recent Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation, roughly 1 in 10 babies born to mothers from the rural southwestern corner of Pennsylvania is exposed to drugs during gestation. It’s a shocking statistic that shows how despair is being passed down through the generations, literally in the blood that is shared between mother and child.
But we could only know this because most moms from Greene and Fayette counties give birth in Morgantown, West Virginia. Pennsylvania hospitals don’t test for, and the Department of Health doesn’t track, neonatal drug exposure — but West Virginia does.
Nearly half of all U.S. veterans are independent or “unaffiliated” voters. After a recent change in Maine, 13 states now use closed primaries, in which independents are excluded from participating in publicly funded primary elections.
The federal bankruptcy system has been abused by corporations and rich people to the point that it no longer upholds its mission: providing limited shelter from creditors so financially strapped individuals and companies could either liquidate or reorganize and put their affairs back in order.
Just a week after the Wolf administration announced that the state prison population had declined to its lowest level in decades — due largely to a series of bipartisan criminal justice reforms — the state Senate became poised to adopt another reform to accelerate the progress.
Created in 1977 with the intent of ensuring black people access to capital for growth in low-income urban and similarly struggling rural areas, the Community Reinvestment Act was an ambitious attempt at solving problems faced by minorities whose loans had been denied at an alarming rate.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth shows of bravery and dedication from nurses, doctors and other health care workers. In a less dramatic way, other essential workers, from supermarket clerks to bus drivers, have stepped up to serve the public at risk to themselves.
China recently launched a test missile that whirled around the entire planet traveling at five times the speed of sound, and previewing hypersonic duplicates someday possibly threatening nuclear obliteration all over the place.
When the Supreme Court rules in the coming months on the Mississippi and Texas laws substantially restricting abortions, it will do more than decide the future of its 1973 ruling legalizing a woman’s right to end her pregnancy.
The next time we’re tempted to passively ride out a societal injustice, we should think of North Penn School District mother Jennifer Diffley, who proved the adage that one person can make a difference.
The U.S. Postal Service recently launched a postal banking pilot program that allows customers to cash payroll and business checks up to $500 in four cities: Washington, Baltimore, the Bronx and Falls Church, Virginia.
On Oct. 4, three days after the U.S. Postal Service implemented degraded standards for first-class mail, ensuring delivery will be slower than in the 1970s, it announced it was getting into a new business: check cashing.
When the Biden administration proposed allowing the federal government to negotiate Medicare drug prices, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the result would be drug-price drops of between 57% and 75%.
Apparently we’re kicking off the “War on the War on Christmas” early this year by freaking out over the ways that the many odd kinks in the supply chain could affect the shopping and shipping of gifts this year.